The German Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos both handle passport applications for German citizens resident in Nigeria

Germany charges a basic fee of 70 EUR (roughly ₦113,000) plus a foreign surcharge of 31 EUR (about ₦50,000) for applicants aged 24 and above

First-time applicants must complete a document verification process that takes at least eight months and costs between ₦370,000 and ₦420,000

Germany has published the fees and requirements for obtaining a biometric passport for German citizens living in Nigeria in 2026, covering applications processed through both its Embassy in Abuja and its Consulate General in Lagos.

According to the German government's official guidance, the total cost of a standard biometric passport depends on the applicant's age and individual circumstances.

Germany publishes the official cost of its 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Pool, Gwengoat

Source: Getty Images

For applicants aged 24 and above, a basic fee of 70 EUR (roughly ₦113,000) applies, plus a mandatory foreign surcharge of 31 EUR (about ₦50,000).

For applicants under 24, the basic fee drops to 37.50 EUR (roughly ₦60,500), with the same 31 EUR (about ₦50,000) foreign surcharge added.

These two fees are always charged together. An express surcharge of 32 EUR (about ₦51,600) applies for applicants who need their passport processed quickly, and those who want a 48-page passport instead of the standard 36-page version pay an additional 22 EUR (roughly ₦35,500).

Temporary passports, issued only in exceptional cases and valid for a maximum of one year, attract a minimum fee of 70 EUR (roughly ₦113,000).

All fees are set in euros but must be paid in Nigerian naira at the exchange rate on the day of payment.

Germany: Which office handles your application?

The German Embassy in Abuja serves German citizens residing in 19 states, including Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory, and others across the north and central belt. The Consulate General in Lagos handles applications from residents of 17 states in the south, covering Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Delta, Enugu, and neighbouring states.

Both offices require applicants to book appointments in advance through their respective online booking systems. Walk-in visits are not accepted for passport matters.

Germany passport: First-time applicants face extra requirements

German citizens applying for a passport for the first time must go through a document verification process before their application can be finalised.

This process takes a minimum of eight months and, in some cases, longer. The German Passport Act governs the legal framework for passport issuance, including the conditions under which passports may be refused or revoked.

The verification fees currently range from ₦370,000 to ₦420,000. All documents must be submitted in their original form alongside copies, and any document not written in German or English must come with a certified German translation.

At the Abuja Embassy, payment is accepted in cash or by international credit card in euros, US dollars, or British pounds. The Lagos Consulate General accepts cash or local bank card payments via POS in naira.

Applicants who still hold a registered address in Germany will be charged an additional non-jurisdiction surcharge, equivalent to the basic fee, on top of all other costs.

Legit.ng reported that Germany had shared a guideline on how new citizens can apply for its passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany announced four categories of people eligible for citizenship by declaration.

People who can apply for German citizenship for free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had released six categories of people who are qualified to apply for German citizenship at no cost.

The law, which applies in 2026, sets the standard naturalisation fee at 255 euros (roughly N384,897).

A reduced fee of 51 euros applies to a minor child naturalised alongside a parent, provided the child has no income of their own under the Income Tax Act.

Source: Legit.ng