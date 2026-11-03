The Canadian government has confirmed that only applicants aged 16 and above qualify for the 10-year adult passport

Children under 16 are restricted to a 5-year child passport, regardless of whether they live in Canada or abroad

The age rule is a standing passport policy that applies to all Canadian passport applications across all categories

The Canadian government has confirmed that applicants must be at least 16 years old to qualify for a 10-year adult passport, a rule that carries significant implications for families planning long-term travel documents.

According to the Government of Canada's official passport and travel document page, the 10-year passport is strictly available to adults aged 16 and older.

Canada clarifies age rule for 10-year passport. Photo credit: Discover Moose Jaw.

Source: UGC

Anyone below that age is only eligible for a child passport, which carries a 5-year validity period. The distinction applies whether the applicant lives inside Canada or abroad.

Who Qualifies for Canada's 10-Year Passport

The age threshold of 16 is a firm boundary in Canada's passport system. Adults aged 16 and above can choose between a 5-year or 10-year passport depending on their preference and travel needs.

Children, however, have no such choice. Their passports are issued for 5 years only, with no option to extend validity to a decade regardless of circumstances.

This policy reflects a practical consideration: younger applicants change in appearance more significantly over time, making a shorter validity period more appropriate for identity verification purposes.

The rule applies across all applicant categories, covering both residents living within Canada and Canadian citizens residing outside the country.

Canada Passport Fees as of March 2026

The Government of Canada also updated its passport fees as of 31 March 2026. Canadians living in Canada now pay CAN$163.50 for a 10-year adult passport, up from CAN$160.

Those living outside Canada pay CAN$266.25 for the same document, compared to the previous CAN$260.

For children's passports, the fee for applicants living in Canada rose from CAN$57 to CAN$58.50, while those living abroad now pay CAN$102.50, up from CAN$100.

The fee adjustments were tied to inflation and service delivery costs, with the government noting that fees will continue to adjust annually in line with the Service Fees Act.

For mailed applications, the government stressed that the applicable fee is determined by the date the application is received, not the date it was posted.

Canada lists offence that may get foreign spouses deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada flagged marriage fraud as the key risk that could cost a foreign spouse their permanent resident status.

Sponsored spouses found to have entered non-genuine relationships face misrepresentation charges and possible removal from Canada.

Source: Legit.ng