Owolabi Samuel Abidemi was admitted to study Information and Communication Science at the University of Ilorin in 2022 and graduated four years later

The first-class graduate nearly failed two courses across his undergraduate years, including a 100-level class assessment where he scored just 9 out of 40

Owolabi lost his father in his 300 level but pushed through with support from people around him to complete his degree

A graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), who almost failed a course in his 100 level, has shared his university experience with Legit.ng after graduating with a first-class degree and a CGPA of 4.94.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he spoke about his happiest moment at university and some of the challenges he faced during his undergraduate days.

UNILORIN graduate who scored 9/40 in test shares how he achieved 4.94 CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/sam_bide_mi, UNILORIN

Source: Twitter

Man graduates with first-class degree from UNILORIN

The young man, Owolabi Samuel Abidemi, said he was admitted to study Information and Communication Science in 2022 and graduated four years later without failing any course or spending an extra year.

UNILORIN first-class graduate speaks about his course

Owolabi Samuel Abidemi explained what inspired him to study Information and Communication Science.

He said:

"What inspired me to study Information and Communication Science was my curiosity about technology and how information can be used to solve real-life problems. I was interested in understanding how technology works."

After speaking about his course, the university graduate recalled some of his experiences at the institution and shared them with Legit.ng during the brief chat.

Speaking about his experience, Owolabi Samuel Abidemi said:

"My experience at the University of Ilorin was a journey of growth, discipline, challenges, and self-discovery. When I started university, I had ambitions, but I also had a lot to learn about what it truly takes to excel academically."

"One of the most important lessons I learned was that success is not just about being intelligent; it is also about consistency, discipline, and the willingness to improve. After my first year, I made a conscious decision to take my studies more seriously, including spending more time in the library, studying consistently, and becoming more intentional about my academic goals."

"The journey was not always easy. There were difficult tests, demanding examinations, and periods of pressure, especially in my final year. I had moments when I had to push through difficult circumstances and remind myself why I started. Those experiences taught me resilience, patience, and how to remain focused even when things were challenging."

He also spoke about a sad incident he experienced during his undergraduate days: the death of his father. However, he received support from some important people, which helped him get through the difficult period.

He shared:

"One of my biggest challenges was dad death in 300 level, God sent those who supported me."

Boy who scored 9/40 in CA becomes UNILORIN first-class graduate with 4.94 CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/sam_bide_mi

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN graduate speaks about 100-level experience

Speaking further with a Legit.ng correspondent, he explained that although he never failed a course, he came close to failing two courses and shared how he overcame the challenges.

According to him, he had a class assessment in his 100 level and scored 9 out of the 40 marks available. However, he studied hard and eventually earned a C in the course, avoiding failure.

His second close call happened in his 400 level. Although he still had a high CGPA, he took a course in which he scored 13 out of 30 in the continuous assessment. He was at risk of failing but worked harder for the examination and eventually earned an A.

Speaking about this, he told Legit.ng:

"I almost failed two courses, one in 100 level where I had 9/40 in CA and another one in 400 level where I had 13/40 in CA but to the glory of God I had A in the latter and C in the 100 level course."

Graduate who lost father in 300 level finishes from UNILORIN with 4.94 CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/sam_bide_mi

Source: Twitter

First-class graduate mentions his study strategy

In previous interviews with Legit.ng, several first-class graduates have shared the study habits and strategies that helped them finish with high CGPAs.

However, during the brief chat, Owolabi Samuel Abidemi shared a study habit that played a major role in helping him achieve his result. He mentioned that rewriting notes from his lecturers' course materials was his main study strategy.

When asked about his study habit, he said:

"Rewriting notes from lecturers’ course materials."

UNILORIN graduate shares his happiest moment

Although he experienced some unhappy moments during his university days, including the loss of his father, Owolabi Samuel Abidemi also recalled a particular day that made him very happy because of his academic achievement.

According to him, the moment came in his 200 level when he was announced as the departmental scholar for his level.

When asked about his happiest day at the university, he told Legit.ng:

"The day I was announced as the departmental scholar for 200 level session."

Boy who struggled in 100 level graduates from UNILORIN with 4.94 CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/sam_bide_mi

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN graduate advises undergraduates

After detailing his university experience, the challenges he faced and his happiest moments, he shared important advice for students studying similar courses at the institution or elsewhere, as well as undergraduates in other fields.

Owolabi Samuel Abidemi advised undergraduates to take their studies seriously, remain focused on building a strong academic foundation, and develop practical skills.

He advised:

"My advice to students studying this course is simple: take your academics seriously, but don’t let your learning end in the classroom."

"Build a strong foundation in your core courses, develop practical skills, work on projects, and learn to solve real-world problems. The technology industry is competitive, so don’t rely solely on your certificate. Explore areas that interest you, whether it’s data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, networking, software development, or IT support."

"Be consistent, manage your time wisely, seek guidance from people ahead of you, and surround yourself with individuals who challenge you to grow. Don’t wait until your final year before building your portfolio or preparing for life after graduation."

Lastly, he urged students not to compare their academic journeys with those of others, explaining that everyone progresses at a different pace.

His statement reads:

"Most importantly, don’t compare your journey with anyone else’s. Everyone has a different pace, but discipline, curiosity, and consistency will take you far."

"You don’t have to know everything before you start. Start with what you know, keep learning, and keep improving."

"Your degree can open doors, but the knowledge, skills, character, and value you develop will determine how well you walk through them."

UNILORIN graduate’s 5.0 CGPA sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Khifayat celebrated her classmate after he emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) with a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

She recalled how the graduate used to tease her for taking karate more seriously than academics, expressing pride in his outstanding academic achievement.

Source: Legit.ng