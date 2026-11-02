Full List: 12 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Denmark Tourist Visas Without a Host
- Denmark released a list of African countries whose citizens may qualify for tourist visas without needing a host in the country
- The Danish government classified these nations under Group 1, a category that opens the door to purely tourist-related visits
- A total of 12 African countries made the Group 1 list, spanning southern, central, and island nations across the continent
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Denmark has revealed which African countries fall under its Group 1 classification, a category that makes their citizens eligible to apply for tourist visas without requiring a host based in Denmark.
The Danish government confirmed that nationals from Group 1 countries are, as a starting point, able to seek visas for purely tourist-related visits independently. This means applicants from these nations are not required to have a Danish resident sponsor or guarantor to support their application.
African countries on Denmark's tourist visa list
Twelve African countries currently appear on the Group 1 list. They are:
1. Angola
2. Botswana
3. Comoros
4. Eswatini
5. Gabon
6. Lesotho
7. Madagascar
8. Mozambique
9. Namibia
10. São Tomé and Príncipe
11. South Africa
12. Equatorial Guinea
The list is dominated by southern African nations, though it also includes island states and central African countries.
What the Group 1 classification means
Explaining the significance of the classification, the Danish government stated:
"As a citizen of a country in Group 1, you are as a starting point eligible for visas for purely tourist-related visits even if the visits will not be hosted by anyone in Denmark."
This distinction is notable for African travellers, as visa access to European countries has historically required documentation of ties to a host or sponsor. The Group 1 designation removes that particular barrier for eligible nationals applying for tourism purposes.
Citizens from African countries not on the list would not automatically benefit from this provision and would need to meet other visa requirements, which may include having a host in Denmark.
Denmark names countries eligible for work permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark introduced a new work permit pathway for citizens of 16 countries, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.
Under the Collective Agreement Scheme, eligible foreign workers must earn at least DKK 322,000 annually, while Danish employers must first secure approval from the country's immigration authority before recruiting through the programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng