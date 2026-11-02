Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List: 12 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Denmark Tourist Visas Without a Host
People

Full List: 12 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Denmark Tourist Visas Without a Host

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Denmark released a list of African countries whose citizens may qualify for tourist visas without needing a host in the country
  • The Danish government classified these nations under Group 1, a category that opens the door to purely tourist-related visits
  • A total of 12 African countries made the Group 1 list, spanning southern, central, and island nations across the continent

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Denmark has revealed which African countries fall under its Group 1 classification, a category that makes their citizens eligible to apply for tourist visas without requiring a host based in Denmark.

The Danish government confirmed that nationals from Group 1 countries are, as a starting point, able to seek visas for purely tourist-related visits independently. This means applicants from these nations are not required to have a Danish resident sponsor or guarantor to support their application.

Denmark identifies countries whose citizens can apply for tourist visas without an invitation
Denmark names 12 African countries whose citizens qualify for tourist visas without a host. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen
Source: Getty Images

African countries on Denmark's tourist visa list

Twelve African countries currently appear on the Group 1 list. They are:

Read also

Denmark releases list of 38 countries whose citizens can apply for tourist visas without a host

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

1. Angola

2. Botswana

3. Comoros

4. Eswatini

5. Gabon

6. Lesotho

7. Madagascar

8. Mozambique

9. Namibia

10. São Tomé and Príncipe

11. South Africa

12. Equatorial Guinea

The list is dominated by southern African nations, though it also includes island states and central African countries.

What the Group 1 classification means

Explaining the significance of the classification, the Danish government stated:

"As a citizen of a country in Group 1, you are as a starting point eligible for visas for purely tourist-related visits even if the visits will not be hosted by anyone in Denmark."

This distinction is notable for African travellers, as visa access to European countries has historically required documentation of ties to a host or sponsor. The Group 1 designation removes that particular barrier for eligible nationals applying for tourism purposes.

Citizens from African countries not on the list would not automatically benefit from this provision and would need to meet other visa requirements, which may include having a host in Denmark.

Read also

Italy approves citizens of 6 countries to live and work long-term after bilateral agreement

Denmark names countries eligible for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark introduced a new work permit pathway for citizens of 16 countries, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Under the Collective Agreement Scheme, eligible foreign workers must earn at least DKK 322,000 annually, while Danish employers must first secure approval from the country's immigration authority before recruiting through the programme.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Zimbabwe Marie anne thiebaud Richest musicians nigeria Things girlfriend happy Love messages girlfriend