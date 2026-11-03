Bahrain has introduced end-of-service gratuity payments for domestic workers for the first time under a new legal provision

Workers who complete at least two years of service become entitled to half a month's wage for every completed year

The law also spells out specific conditions under which a worker can lose their entitlement to the benefit

Bahrain has granted domestic workers the right to end-of-service benefits for the first time, marking a significant shift in how the country treats one of its most vulnerable labour groups.

Under Article 31 of the new provision, a domestic worker whose employment ends after a minimum of two years is entitled to half a month's wage for each completed year of service.

Bahrain strengthens domestic worker rights by introducing end-of-service benefits and gratuity payments for eligible workers. Credit: Alex Brandon, Pool/Getty Images

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The gratuity is also calculated proportionally for any fraction of a year worked beyond the qualifying period, ensuring workers are compensated fairly even when their contract does not end on an exact anniversary.

How the gratuity is calculated

The entitlement is structured to reflect the full length of service. A worker who completes, for example, three years and four months would receive the standard half-month rate for the three full years, plus a proportional amount covering the remaining months.

This approach ensures that no portion of a worker's service goes unrecognised in the final settlement.

When workers can lose the benefit

The law, however, sets out clear circumstances under which a worker forfeits the gratuity. According to Article 35, a worker loses their entitlement if their contract is terminated due to serious misconduct.

The categories of disqualifying conduct include: violating legal or contractual obligations, breaching the sanctity of the workplace, assaulting the employer or any member of their family, or abandoning work for three consecutive days or for more than seven separate days within a single year.

The inclusion of domestic workers in end-of-service benefit protections brings Bahrain's treatment of this workforce closer in line with the rights already extended to workers in other sectors, where gratuity payments have long been a standard feature of employment law.

Bahrain raises minimum wage support to 70%

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has raised the wage support rate under its National Employment Programme 2.0 to 70 per cent of an employee's monthly salary, with the support capped at 70 per cent of a 600-dinar ceiling for most qualification bands.

Source: Legit.ng