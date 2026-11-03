Saudi Arabia's government published an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen that includes a 15% cost-of-living allowance

Basic salaries for technical and vocational workers start from SAR 1,035 and vary according to the level of qualification held

Workers with higher vocational certificates and diplomas can earn up to SAR 4,660 as their maximum salary after 15 years of experience

Saudi Arabia has released an official payroll structure for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen working in the kingdom, detailing basic salaries, experience allowances, and maximum earnings for each qualification level.

The figures are published after adding a 15% cost-of-living allowance in line with Royal Decree No. A/23, dated 20 March 1432 AH.

Saudi Arabia publishes the payroll scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Salaries based on diploma level after elementary school

Workers who hold a one-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school receive a basic salary of SAR 1,035, with an experience allowance of SAR 70 per year. After the maximum 15 years of experience, their salary reaches SAR 2,085.

Those with a two-year diploma start at SAR 1,210 and can earn up to SAR 2,260, while a three-year diploma places the starting salary at SAR 1,470, rising to SAR 2,520. Workers holding a four-year diploma begin at SAR 1,725 and can reach a maximum of SAR 2,775. In all four cases, the experience allowance is SAR 70.

Technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen payroll

One-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,035

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,085

Two-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,210

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,260

Three-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,470

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,520

Four-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,725

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,775

Vocational Intermediate Certificate

Basic Salary: 1,470

Experience Allowance: 95

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,895

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + One-year technical or vocational diploma

Basic Salary: 1,700

Experience Allowance: 95

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,125

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Two-year technical or vocational diploma

Basic Salary: 1,985

Experience Allowance: 95

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,410

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Three-year technical or vocational diploma

Basic Salary: 2,295

Experience Allowance: 95

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate

Basic Salary: 1,985

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical or vocational diploma (minimum 1 year)

Basic Salary: 2,245

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,970

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical or vocational diploma (minimum 2 years)

Basic Salary: 2,590

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,315

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical or vocational diploma (minimum 3 years)

Basic Salary: 2,935

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,660.

Salary scale for foreign health workers in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has released the official salary structure for foreign health workers employed in its public health sector, covering roles from resident physicians to health assistants, with pay rates varying based on qualifications and the country where those qualifications were obtained.

Source: Legit.ng