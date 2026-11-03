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Saudi Arabia Publishes Salary Scale for Technical Assistants and Vocational Workers
World

Saudi Arabia Publishes Salary Scale for Technical Assistants and Vocational Workers

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's government published an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen that includes a 15% cost-of-living allowance
  • Basic salaries for technical and vocational workers start from SAR 1,035 and vary according to the level of qualification held
  • Workers with higher vocational certificates and diplomas can earn up to SAR 4,660 as their maximum salary after 15 years of experience

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Saudi Arabia has released an official payroll structure for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen working in the kingdom, detailing basic salaries, experience allowances, and maximum earnings for each qualification level.

The figures are published after adding a 15% cost-of-living allowance in line with Royal Decree No. A/23, dated 20 March 1432 AH.

Technical and vocational diploma holders in Saudi Arabia receive structured salary progression with experience allowances and defined pay ceilings.
Saudi Arabia publishes the payroll scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Salaries based on diploma level after elementary school

Workers who hold a one-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school receive a basic salary of SAR 1,035, with an experience allowance of SAR 70 per year. After the maximum 15 years of experience, their salary reaches SAR 2,085.

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Those with a two-year diploma start at SAR 1,210 and can earn up to SAR 2,260, while a three-year diploma places the starting salary at SAR 1,470, rising to SAR 2,520. Workers holding a four-year diploma begin at SAR 1,725 and can reach a maximum of SAR 2,775. In all four cases, the experience allowance is SAR 70.

Technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen payroll

One-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,035
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,085

Two-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,210
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,260

Three-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,470
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,520

Four-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

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Saudi Arabia publishes full salary scale for technical workers and craftsmen

    • Basic Salary: 1,725
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,775

Vocational Intermediate Certificate

    • Basic Salary: 1,470
    • Experience Allowance: 95
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,895

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + One-year technical or vocational diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,700
    • Experience Allowance: 95
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,125

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Two-year technical or vocational diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,985
    • Experience Allowance: 95
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,410

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Three-year technical or vocational diploma

    • Basic Salary: 2,295
    • Experience Allowance: 95
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate

    • Basic Salary: 1,985
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical or vocational diploma (minimum 1 year)

    • Basic Salary: 2,245
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,970

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical or vocational diploma (minimum 2 years)

    • Basic Salary: 2,590
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 4,315

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Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical or vocational diploma (minimum 3 years)

    • Basic Salary: 2,935
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 4,660.

Salary scale for foreign health workers in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has released the official salary structure for foreign health workers employed in its public health sector, covering roles from resident physicians to health assistants, with pay rates varying based on qualifications and the country where those qualifications were obtained.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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