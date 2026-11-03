Regina Daniels posted a lighthearted solo karaoke video on Snapchat on 3 November 2026, just one day after her estranged husband Senator Ned Nwoko appealed to the public about her health

Ned Nwoko urged fans and bloggers to stop spreading false claims about the actress, including fabricated death announcements, after she appeared in a wheelchair on her 25th birthday

The senator specifically called on the public to give Regina Daniels breathing space and support for the sake of their children's well-being

Regina Daniels, the Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, appeared in good spirits in a new Snapchat video posted on 3 November 2026, singing and dancing alone in what appeared to be a bedroom or hotel room in Abuja at 12:30 AM.

The clip captures a casual, self-recorded moment in which she lip-syncs and dances to music playing from her phone, narrating her impromptu late-night session to her "snapfam."

Regina Daniels sparks fresh conversations with latest appearance amid health reports. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She briefly struggled to get the audio working, joking about an advertisement interrupting her before finally breaking into song.

Regina Daniels' birthday wheelchair video

The new footage surfaces just one day after her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, issued a public statement on 2 November 2026, appealing for calm and compassion around Regina Daniels' health situation.

In that statement, Nwoko urged fans, bloggers, and the general public to stop making judgements, spreading criticism, or circulating fabricated claims about the actress, including false reports announcing her death.

His appeal followed a video she had posted on her 25th birthday in which she appeared in a wheelchair and spoke openly about a health challenge she was facing.

Nwoko made clear that his concern extended beyond Regina Daniels herself.

He pointed to their children, stressing that they deserved to grow up seeing their mother embraced and supported rather than subjected to online attacks and misinformation.

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other. Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past. ight in Abuja

In the Snapchat video, a relaxed Regina Daniels can be seen enjoying her own company, captioning the moment with references to "solo nights" alongside story-style engagement responses from viewers such as "Flawless" and "Clean Beauty."

The timestamp on screen reads 03 November 2026, Abuja.

Watch Regina Daniels' late-night karaoke session on Instagram below:

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other. Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng