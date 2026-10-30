Okutade Michael Oluwafisayo, a University of Ilorin Biochemistry graduate, announced his first-class degree alongside the launch of his shoemaking brand, JINGO

The graduate revealed he balanced running his shoe business with lectures, exams, and assignments throughout his time on campus

Okutade shared how managing both worlds required significant discipline and sacrifice, and said faith kept him going through the pressure

Okutade Michael Oluwafisayo, a Biochemistry graduate of the University of Ilorin, made waves on LinkedIn in October 2026 after announcing that he finished his degree with a first-class honour while simultaneously running his own shoemaking brand throughout his time on campus.

In his post, Okutade revealed a cumulative grade point average of 4.54 out of 5.00, a result he achieved while building and managing JINGO, a shoe label he founded as a student.

UNILORIN biochemistry graduate who ran business on campus bags first class

Source: UGC

Balancing Business and Books at University of Ilorin

Okutade was candid about how demanding the dual responsibility proved to be. Coordinating academic work alongside customer orders meant he had little room for error in how he structured his time. He described the experience as one shaped by discipline, consistent effort, and personal sacrifice.

"Managing lectures, exams, assignments, and business orders required discipline, effective time management, and a lot of sacrifice," he wrote. "It wasn't always easy, but learning to manage both worlds taught me resilience, consistency, and the importance of staying committed to my goals."

He credited his faith for making the challenge feel manageable, noting that with God, all things became easier during that period.

Looking back, Okutade said he was grateful to have pursued academic excellence without setting aside his entrepreneurial ambitions. Rather than seeing the two pursuits as competing priorities, he came to view them as complementary.

Okutade Eyes Drug Discovery and Research

With his undergraduate chapter now closed, the graduate said he is actively seeking opportunities in fields aligned with his academic background. He listed biochemistry research, drug discovery and biotechnology among the areas where he hopes to contribute and grow.

His announcement drew warm responses from those who knew him, with many celebrating both his academic record and his identity as a student entrepreneur.

Mariam Wahab said:

"The urban shoemaker! Congratulations, Jingooo"

Tobi Saheed Odugbemi said:

"Congratulations Jingo! This is an evidence that one can excel in both with discipline and determination, well deserved bro."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng