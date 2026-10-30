Adeyemo Opeyemi Daniel, a University of Ilorin graduate, shocked himself after finishing as the 3rd best student in his department with a first-class degree

Opeyemi admitted he entered university with no ambition beyond a 3.5 GPA and described himself as perhaps the laziest and dumbest in his set

Beyond academics, he served in student leadership roles, represented his department at an international conference, and ran a personal storytelling series for final-year students

Adeyemo Opeyemi Daniel, a fresh graduate of Quantity Surveying from the University of Ilorin, became the talk of social media in October 2026 after sharing how he ended up with a first class degree despite never setting out to achieve one.

Writing on LinkedIn, Opeyemi revealed that on 23 October 2026, he graduated as the 3rd best student in his department, the only UTME candidate in his set to finish with a first class, and the recipient of the Best Student in Measurement of Building Works award. None of it was part of the plan.

UNILORIN graduate who planned to get 2:1 bags first class, shares experience. Photo: Adeyemo Opeyemi Daniel

Source: UGC

UNILORIN graduate who wanted 2:1 bags first class

When he arrived at the University of Ilorin, his only academic goal was a 3.5 GPA. He confessed in his post that he did not even know what a first class degree meant at the time, a fact he partly attributed to coming from a music background rather than an academic one.

Rather than crediting personal brilliance or relentless hard work, Opeyemi pointed to the people around him as the real force behind his result. He described his lecturers, friends, coursemates, group members, and both senior and junior colleagues as the foundation of everything he achieved, acknowledging that his group members, in particular, pushed him hard as their group leader.

His university experience stretched well beyond lecture halls. He served as Financial Secretary of NAQSS Unilorin in the 2023/24 session and later as Social Director in 2025/26. He also co-represented his department alongside Abdul-Malik Aisha Hajiya at the 3rd International Conference of Environmental Sciences (ICES 2025), where they placed first with a presentation on the impact of Building Information Modelling on construction cost estimation and management.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares experience

For his undergraduate thesis, Opeyemi examined the adoption of data analytics in construction cost management, finding that data quality concerns were a significant barrier beyond software costs, and that resolving contractual disputes was the most compelling driver for adoption.

Outside academics, he launched a project during his final year called 300 Stories Untold, a series documenting the experiences of 300-level finalists at the university. Workload cut the project short at 28 stories, something he still counted as a personal win for having attempted it at all.

He also described discovering a passion for creative direction and storytelling in his third year, sharing video edits, designs, and written work on his Instagram and TikTok under the handle @last_weirdoh.

Closing his LinkedIn post, he described graduation as outgrowing one life and being compelled to build another, facing the future with uncertainty but with intention.

Reactions to his post poured in from connections on LinkedIn.

Toheeb OLANIYI said:

"Congratulations, Opeyemi."

Ajikobi Abdullateef said:

"Congratulations superstar."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng