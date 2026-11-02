Bahrain announced three categories of foreigners eligible for its Self-Sponsorship Residence Permit and Re-entry Visa

The permit is available to retired foreign nationals, foreign nationals who own property in Bahrain, and foreign investors

Bahrain offers the residency permit for periods of two, five, and ten years depending on the applicant's category

Bahrain has officially named the three groups of foreigners who are eligible to apply for its Self-Sponsorship Residence Permit and Re-entry Visa, opening a structured pathway for certain categories of expatriates to live in the Kingdom without relying on an employer for sponsorship.

According to information published by Bahrain's authorities, the following three categories of foreign nationals are eligible for the scheme:

Bahrain names 3 types of foreigners who can secure residence through personal sponsorship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

Source: Getty Images

Bahrain's self-sponsorship permit

1. Retired foreign nationals

2. Foreign nationals who own a residence in the Kingdom

3. Foreign investors

The official statement on the policy reads:

"The service for issuing/renewing residency under personal sponsorship is available for retired foreign nationals, foreign nationals who own a residence in the Kingdom, and foreign investors for periods of two, five, and ten years, following the applicable regulations and standards."

Permit periods available under the scheme

The self-sponsorship residency is not a one-size-fits-all arrangement. Bahrain has structured it across three different durations, giving applicants some flexibility based on their circumstances and eligibility. Qualifying foreigners may apply for residency lasting two years, five years, or ten years, with each period subject to the relevant regulations and standards set by the Bahraini government.

The scheme is significant for retirees seeking a stable base in the Gulf, property owners who wish to reside in homes they already hold title to, and investors looking to maintain a formal residential presence in the country without being tied to a single employer or sponsor.

Golden Residency: Bahrain names foreigners who qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bahrain listed four categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its Golden Residency, a programme that grants successful applicants permanent residency in the Gulf kingdom.

The categories include professionals who have worked in Bahrain for at least five years, property owners, retirees, and talented individuals such as athletes, artists, and researchers.

Source: Legit.ng