Blessing Ejioye graduated from the University of Ilorin with a B.Sc. in Chemistry in October 2026, ten years after completing secondary school

Ejioye took five attempts to secure his university admission while simultaneously running a retail business throughout his studies

He described years of balancing coursework, lab demands, business clients, and real-life bills all competing for his attention at once

Blessing Ejioye, a Nigerian man who spent a decade navigating the gap between secondary school and university graduation, has shared the story of how he finally earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Ilorin on 22 October 2026.

The journey, which stretched across five admission attempts, was far from straightforward. Rather than waiting idly for an opportunity, Ejioye built a retail business from the ground up while simultaneously keeping pace with the demands of a chemistry programme, including coursework, laboratory sessions, and examination preparation.

UNILORIN student bags chemistry degree 10 years after secondary school. Photo: Blessing Ejioye

Source: UGC

UNILORIN student graduates 10 years after secondary school

Writing on LinkedIn, Ejioye described his years at UNILORIN as a constant juggling act between academic obligations and real-world responsibilities. Business clients, project deadlines, bills, and lecture schedules all demanded his attention at the same time, and he admitted there were stretches when he felt he was falling short on every front.

"There were many days I felt like I was failing at both," he wrote, reflecting on the pressure of combining full-time studies with running a business.

He spoke candidly about mornings when exhaustion arrived before the day had even begun, and periods of doubt so deep that rest could not resolve them. Yet he kept going, crediting faith, resilience, and gratitude to God as the forces that carried him through the most difficult seasons.

UNILORIN graduate ran business on campus

Beyond simply surviving the academic workload, Ejioye used his university years to develop practical business skills. He described learning firsthand how to handle rejection in sales, manage a brand, and retain customers, none of which waited for him to finish his degree before demanding his energy.

He noted:

"None of life waited for the degree to finish, and all of it happened in the same stretched, overfull days."

His LinkedIn post closed with a reflection that resonated widely: that growth is not always about rushing forward, but about pausing to recognise how far one has already come. "Not late. Not left behind. Right on time," he wrote.

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN graduate

Connections and well-wishers took to the comments to celebrate the new graduate.

Temidayo Kolawole said:

"Congratulations Bro🎉🎉I wish you the best in life"

Taofeek Ayomide Dada said:

"Congratulations Bennie. Greater heights in Jesus name"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng