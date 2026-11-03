Daniel Onabanjo emerged as the best graduating student in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Covenant University with a near-perfect GPA

The graduate developed a low-cost portable predictive maintenance system for induction motors as his final-year project

Daniel also completed an industrial attachment at Greenpeg Engineering, gaining hands-on experience in instrumentation and automation

Daniel Onabanjo has graduated as the best student in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Covenant University, finishing with an outstanding GPA of 4.95 out of 5.00.

The graduate shared the news on LinkedIn in November 2026, using the post to reflect on five years of academic effort and to thank everyone who supported him along the way. He credited God, his family, friends, coursemates, and lecturers for helping him reach the milestone.

Covenant University engineering student emerges best in department, shares CGPA. Photo: Daniel Onabanjo

Source: UGC

Covenant University first-class graduate emerges department's best

Beyond his grades, Daniel distinguished himself through his final-year project, which he described as an effort to apply what he had studied while also picking up new skills. He developed a low-cost, portable predictive maintenance system for induction motors, an idea he pursued under the supervision of Prof. Anthony Adoghe (Ph.D).

He acknowledged that the project tested his patience more than once but expressed gratitude for the academic freedom his supervisor gave him to explore the concept.

He also praised his level adviser, Engr. Amarachi Attah, for her support throughout his time at the university, including contributions he said he may not even be fully aware of.

Covenant University first-class graduate shares IT experience

Alongside his academic work, Daniel completed a placement at Greenpeg Engineering, where he gained practical exposure to instrumentation and automation.

During that period, he visited industrial plants and developed a clearer understanding of how large-scale industrial operations function.

He singled out the instrumentation team for particular appreciation, crediting them with sharing practical knowledge that complemented his classroom learning.

Reflecting on the journey, Daniel wrote:

"The LORD has done this, and it is marvellous in my eyes."

Legit.ng has reached out to Daniel for an exclusive comment on his achievement.

Congratulations pour in for Covenant University graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Daniel's LinkedIn post below:

Temidayo Oni said:

"Big man, the BGS! Congratulations to you, you've done well..! Daniel Onabanjo"

Paul Toluwani said:

"Congratulations Daniel Onabanjo. Well deserved!!!! Here's to greater achievements"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng