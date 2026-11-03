FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono faces the possibility of criminal charges following a fatal collision with CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda

Spanish law distinguishes between two levels of negligence, and the outcome of any criminal case against Owono depends on which applies

Investigators are expected to examine match footage, medical reports, and expert assessments to determine whether Owono's challenge was avoidable

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono could face up to four years behind bars following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, as Spanish investigators weigh whether the fatal collision on the pitch amounted to criminal negligence.

The incident has pushed the case beyond football's internal disciplinary systems, with authorities now considering whether criminal law applies to what happened during the match.

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono may face up to four years in prison following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

What Spanish law says about the case

Article 142 of Spain's Penal Code draws a clear line between two categories of negligence in deaths caused by careless conduct.

If investigators conclude that Owono's actions amounted to gross negligence, he could face a prison sentence of between one and four years.

A finding of less serious negligence, on the other hand, would result only in a financial penalty spanning three to eighteen months, with no custodial term attached to that provision.

The difference between the two is critical.

Gross negligence requires evidence of a serious failure to observe a duty of care, something that goes beyond ordinary carelessness.

Investigators would need to determine whether Owono's challenge crossed the line of risk that is naturally present and broadly accepted in competitive football.

What Spanish investigators will look at

According to MARCA, authorities are expected to rely on several sources of evidence as the inquiry progresses.

Match footage will be reviewed to establish where the ball was at the moment of impact, how Owono moved into the challenge, and whether the collision could have been avoided.

Medical reports and assessments from independent experts will also be central to building a picture of whether Owono's conduct was the direct cause of De Miguel's death.

One important point is that Owono received a red card during the match, but that carries no legal significance.

A sporting sanction does not establish criminal or civil liability, and courts will give it no weight when assessing the goalkeeper's conduct.

Why Owono may face no charges at all

The death of De Miguel alone is not sufficient to make Owono criminally responsible.

Under Spanish law, prosecutors would need to satisfy two separate conditions before any case could proceed: first, that Owono acted negligently to a degree that meets the legal threshold, and second, that a direct causal link can be established between his actions and the fatal outcome.

If investigators conclude that what occurred was a tragic accident falling within the accepted boundaries of the sport, Owono may walk away without facing any criminal charges.

The burden of proof remains firmly on the evidence, and the outcome will ultimately depend on what the footage, medical findings, and expert testimony show about the nature of the challenge and its consequences.

Owono's plans before Jesus de Miguel's death

Legit.ng previously reported about Owono’s decision to reach out privately to Jesús de Miguel’s family before speaking publicly about the fatal collision.

The 25-year-old remained silent as he grieved the tragedy, while tributes from Real Madrid stars showed how deeply De Miguel’s death had affected Spanish football.

Source: Legit.ng