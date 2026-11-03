Olubude Oluwafolakemi Precious shared an emotional post on LinkedIn in October 2026, detailing how she struggled to pay for her WAEC examinations before university

The English graduate revealed that her grades dropped to Second Class Upper in 200 level during what she described as the most difficult phase of her academic journey

Oluwafolakemi recalled crying after exams in 300 level and 400 level, unsure whether her hard work would ever be enough to earn a First Class degree

Olubude Oluwafolakemi Precious, a Nigerian university graduate, moved social media users to tears in October 2026 after sharing an honest account of how she earned a First Class degree in English despite years of financial hardship, emotional setbacks, and academic uncertainty.

Writing on LinkedIn, Oluwafolakemi opened by recalling that she once could not afford her WAEC examination fees, and that she sat her Post-UTME without any guarantee of securing admission.

UNILORIN student who couldn't afford WAEC fees bags first class in English. Photo: LinkedIn/Olubude Oluwafolakemi

Source: UGC

She described her journey as one defined not by smooth sailing, but by faith that carried her through moments she feared would break her entirely.

A Journey Marked by Tears and Near-Misses

Being named a scholar in her first year gave Oluwafolakemi her first real glimpse of what was possible. However, 200 level brought what she called her most difficult phase. Her grades slipped from First Class to Second Class Upper during a period she described as deeply toxic, and she admitted that hope became difficult to hold on to.

The pressure continued into 300 level, where she scored 6 out of 20 in her first test. She wrote that she cried before she even made it back to her hostel that day. A stronger result at the end of that session kept her going, though 400 level offered its own test. After sitting a compulsory first-semester examination, she returned home in tears once more, convinced her efforts had amounted to nothing.

First Class and a Scripture That Carried Her Through

Through every low point, Oluwafolakemi said she held tightly to Philippians 1:6. She noted that her sister and the rest of her family had read the same scripture during a devotion session before she even resumed school, at a time when she was not yet certain she would be admitted. That verse, she wrote, became her anchor for the entire duration of her studies.

Closing her post with a mixture of Yoruba and English, she described God as "Olorun Anu ati Irọrun," meaning the God of Mercy and Ease, and said her certificate was more than a qualification. She called it a testimony.

Legit.ng has reached out to Oluwafolakemi for her exclusive comments regarding her achievements.

Her post drew warm congratulations from those who followed her story online.

Temidayo Kolawole wrote:

"Congratulations Fola, it's nice seeing the face behind the name✨ Greater heights."

Joan Dumedah added:

"Congratulations my girlll."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng