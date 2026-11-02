Victor Osimhen trained fully with Galatasaray on Monday after limping off during the 4-0 win over Konyaspor on Friday

Footage of Osimhen hopping and limping after the Konyaspor match raised questions about his fitness ahead of a crucial European tie

Galatasaray face Stuttgart at RAMS Park on Tuesday needing a win to boost their Champions League knockout play-off chances

Victor Osimhen is in contention to start for Galatasaray when they host VfB Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, after returning to full team training on Monday following a fitness scare during the weekend.

The Super Eagles forward scored with a powerful header in the 12th minute of Friday's 4-0 victory over Konyaspor but picked up what appeared to be a knock in the first half, requiring treatment on the pitch.

Victor Osimhen has returned to training ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League clash vs Stuttgart. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

He carried on before head coach Okan Buruk withdrew him in the 61st minute, bringing on Deniz Gül as a replacement, Afrik-Foot reports.

Footage fuels Osimhen's injury concern

Worries over Osimhen's condition intensified after the final whistle, when video footage showed him limping and hopping as he walked across to acknowledge Galatasaray's travelling supporters.

The images quickly circulated online, casting doubt on whether the Nigerian striker would be fit enough to feature in Tuesday's home clash at RAMS Park.

However, those fears appear to have eased.

Osimhen took part in Galatasaray's final session ahead of the Stuttgart fixture with no reported restrictions, training alongside his teammates without any obvious limitations.

The discomfort he felt against Konyaspor is understood to be minor, and Buruk's early substitution is thought to have been precautionary rather than a response to a serious problem.

The coach will make the final call on his starting line-up closer to kick-off.

What Osimhen brings to the tie

At 27, Osimhen has been one of the most productive forwards in Turkey this season, contributing nine goals in the Turkish Süper Lig alone and reaching double figures across all competitions with 10 goals in 10 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His record against German opposition in Europe is also worth noting: he has scored three goals in two Champions League matches against German clubs, a statistic that will not have gone unnoticed by Stuttgart's coaching staff.

Galatasaray will need that kind of output against a Stuttgart side that is yet to taste defeat in this season's European campaign and has conceded only twice across the Champions League league phase.

The German club arrive in Istanbul in strong form and represent a genuine test of what the Turkish champions can produce at home.

Galatasaray currently sit 23rd in the Champions League standings with three points, leaving them in a precarious position as they chase a top-24 finish that would secure a place in the knockout play-offs.

Osimhen offers penalty to Leao

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s goal and generous gesture during Galatasaray’s 4-0 win over Konyaspor, when he let Rafael Leao take a penalty and score his first goal for the club.

The moment came just days after Osimhen welcomed his second daughter, and Leao later thanked him for understanding how much the goal meant.

Source: Legit.ng