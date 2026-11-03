The UK government confirmed that two groups of foreign graduates are not eligible to apply for the High Potential Individual visa

The restriction targets graduates who have already held a specific UK visa or participated in a particular immigration scheme

It is worth noting that applicants must hold a qualification from an eligible university to qualify for the HPI visa route

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that two categories of foreign graduates are blocked from applying for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, a route designed for top graduates from leading global universities who want to live and work in the UK.

According to the official UK government guidance, the HPI visa is open only to those who qualify for an eligible university.

The UK clarifies which foreign graduates cannot use its special work visa route. Photo credit: WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

However, two specific groups are shut out entirely, regardless of where they studied.

Who cannot apply for the UK HPI visa?

The government listed the following categories of graduates as ineligible for the HPI visa in 2026:

1. Graduates who have already been granted a Graduate visa.

2. Graduates who have already come to the UK under the Doctorate Extension Scheme as a student.

The Graduate visa is a separate post-study work route that allows eligible international students who completed their degrees at UK institutions to remain in the country and work for up to two or three years.

The Doctorate Extension Scheme, on the other hand, was a provision that allowed PhD students to stay in the UK for an additional 12 months after their studies to seek work or set up a business.

What the UK HPI visa offers

The HPI visa targets graduates from top-ranked universities outside the UK, giving them a path to enter and work in Britain without needing a job offer beforehand.

Unlike the Graduate visa, which is tied to study at a UK institution, the HPI route is aimed at drawing in high-achieving international talent educated at globally recognised universities.

Applicants who do not fall within the two excluded categories and who qualify for a university on the UK's eligible list may proceed with an application under this route.

Legit.ng reported that the UK proposed a two-year post-study work visa for foreign graduates of selected universities.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK listed two categories of foreign students who can enter without a student visa for studies.

UK opens visa route for foreign graduates seeking internships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had opened a new visa route for foreign graduates who need internships and work placements.

The route, known as the Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) visa, is aimed at learners and members of staff coming to the UK under the Erasmus+ programme.

Before applying, all prospective applicants must obtain a certificate of sponsorship from IRARA Citizen Services.

Source: Legit.ng