A Nigerian man went viral after sharing a casual, unexpected encounter with Peter Obi's younger brother in the United States

The man revealed that Obi's brother, who shares both parents with the former presidential candidate, works as a medical doctor in America

The encounter sparked wide attention online, with many reacting to what the man noticed about the politician's sibling

A Nigerian man has set social media buzzing after sharing a video of his unexpected meeting with the younger brother of former presidential candidate Peter Obi while in the United States.

In the clip, which went viral on 3 November 2026, the visibly excited man filmed himself alongside a man he identified as Peter Obi's brother, emphasising that the two share both parents.

Unexpected encounter with Peter Obi’s brother abroad gets Nigerians talking. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Instagram

What seemed to strike him most was not the family connection itself, but the disposition of the person he had just met.

"Peter will be younger brother, same father, same mother. We sat here drinking with people. These people, they are very down to health people," he said in the video, clearly still processing the encounter.

He went on to confirm that Obi's brother is a practising medical doctor based in the US, adding a note of admiration to the exchange.

Peter Obi's brother impresses with humble attitude

The video was recorded in what appears to be a modest indoor setting, possibly a small shop or office, with posters visible on the wall behind the subjects.

The tone throughout is informal and warm, capturing what felt like a genuine, unplanned moment.

What resonated with viewers was the man's observation that despite the prominent family name, Peter Obi's brother carried himself without airs.

Peter Obi’s brother trends as Nigerian man shares what he noticed about him abroad. Credit: @peter Obi

Source: Instagram

The phrase "very down to health people" appeared to be his way of describing someone remarkably grounded and approachable.

"Man, life is small, man. Life is small, man. This is so nice," he added, seemingly in awe of the coincidence.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election, built much of his political appeal around a reputation for frugality and humility.

The viral clip appears to suggest those traits may run in the family.

Watch the encounter that sparked the reaction online:

Atiku told to endorse Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, was urged to support Peter Obi as ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Obidient Movement leader, Tanko Yakasai, emphasises Obi's significance amid debates over ADC's future direction.

Divided Obidient supporters insist it's Peter Obi or nothing for the upcoming elections, while reacting to the comment of the Obidient leader.

Source: Legit.ng