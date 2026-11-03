Three key appointees of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde resigned from their positions on Monday, November 3, 2026

One of the officials said he was no longer comfortable with the working environment inside the Makinde administration

The resignations add to a growing wave of departures from the Oyo State government ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Three officials serving under Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde left the state cabinet on Monday, in the latest round of departures to hit the administration in recent months.

The officials who resigned were Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ayobami Ojo; Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning, Adegbola Oyeleke; and Sunday Falana, a member of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

3 Oyo state officials quit Governor Seyi Makinde’s cabinet in 1 day. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Ojo, who is from Ago-Are in Atisbo Local Government Area, submitted his resignation letter to the governor via the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

As reported by The Punch, he referenced his appointment letter dated June 22, 2026, and said his exit takes immediate effect. Ojo did not give a reason for leaving but thanked Makinde for the chance to serve.

Oyeleke cites uncomfortable work environment

Oyeleke, a former two-term member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and ex-council chairman, was more forthcoming in his letter, dated November 2, 2026, and addressed directly to the governor. He said he was no longer comfortable with the working environment within the administration, adding that prevailing circumstances had made it hard for him to serve his constituents effectively.

Despite his grievances, Oyeleke acknowledged the governor's support. He wrote: "I sincerely appreciate Your Excellency's leadership, encouragement, support and the invaluable experience I have gained during my period of service. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this administration and to have contributed to its laudable achievements."

Falana, who hails from Ogbomoso, also submitted his resignation on November 2, addressed to the governor through the Chief of Staff. He gave no reason for his decision but described his time at OYSIEC as "worthwhile."

Growing wave of departures

Monday's resignations follow a string of similar exits in recent months. In October, the governor's Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, resigned after more than five years in office, with the former Director-General of the Due Process Office, Tara Adefope, leaving shortly after. Makinde subsequently appointed Akinwole Akinwole as Chief of Staff and Aderonke Adedayo as the new Director-General of the Due Process Office.

Other officials who have since left include former Special Adviser on Security Fatai Owoseni, former Advisory Council member Babatunde Oduyoye, and former Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters Funmi Arulogun. Four additional appointees — Joshua Olusola Afolabi, Rebecca Oladoja Agbejimi, Noah Adeyanju and Suleiman Adegbola — resigned on October 19.

In a related development, the Executive Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government, Jimoh Idowu, announced he was leaving the Allied People's Movement (APM). In his letter to party executives, he pledged to hand over all party documents, assets and records to the appropriate authorities.

Speaking on the political impact of the resignations, Yinka Oladoyinbo, Director-General of Media and Publicity for the Bimbo Adekanmbi Campaign Council, said:

"The resignation will not affect the chances of our candidate in the next election. This election is not about politicians alone; it's about the people of Oyo. It's about 7.9 million people of Oyo, and they are the ones that going to decide who become the governor."

The developments come as OYSIEC prepares for local government elections scheduled for December 29, 2026, across all 33 local government areas, with the commission having released its final list of candidates on October 27.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Makinde named Bashorun Akinwole, known as Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff following a recent resignation.

3 Oyo officials resign from Governor Seyi Makinde’s cabinet in 1 day

Source: Original

Oyo governor Makinde’s chief of staff resigns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Segun Ogunwuyi submitted his resignation as Chief of Staff to Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Ogunwuyi, an ex-lawmaker, is among several Makinde aides who have quit in recent months.

In his resignation letter, Ogunwuyi cited his pride in the administration's achievements and pledged continued loyalty to Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng