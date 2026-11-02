The UK Home Office and Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held their annual Migration, Justice and Home Affairs dialogue in London on October 6, 2026

Both countries jointly committed to supporting the development of Nigerian visa pathway programmes as part of a broader migration delivery plan

The dialogue also covered returns and reintegration, organised immigration crime, extradition, asset recovery

The United Kingdom and Nigeria have reached a new agreement on migration cooperation, including a joint commitment to develop Nigerian visa pathway programmes, following high-level talks held in London on October 6, 2026.

Senior officials from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK Home Office co-chaired the annual Migration, Justice and Home Affairs (MJHA) dialogue, which the joint communiqué described as the longest-standing aspect of the two countries' Strategic Partnership. The meeting built on talks held in Abuja in October 2025.

UK and Nigeria reach new agreement in London. Photo credit: Byline Times.

Source: UGC

What the UK-Nigeria Visa Pathway Agreement Covers

The visa pathway commitment formed part of a broader Migration Delivery Plan, which also included support for new Nigerian border management systems using verification technologies, and a joint legal roundtable on organised immigration crime sentencing.

Both sides reaffirmed a three-year cooperation programme against Organised Immigration Crime that was launched during President Tinubu's state visit to the UK in March 2026.

The Nigerian Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at the dialogue:

"Migration remains one of the most important and visible aspects of the UK-Nigeria relationship. This dialogue must both cover enforcement activities as well as ensuring meaningful opportunities for legal migration; and credible opportunities for pathways for legitimate migrants."

The UK's 2nd Permanent Secretary for the Home Office added:

"We should leave this room with renewed determination: to tackle visa fraud, strengthen the security of our shared visa arrangements, and deepen cooperation against drugs and organised crime."

Returns, Crime, and the Road Ahead

Beyond migration pathways, the dialogue produced agreements across several other areas. On returns and reintegration, both governments committed to a joint reintegration conference in early 2027, along with continued skills acquisition support for returnees.

They also agreed to re-engage on criminal data sharing related to the returns process.

On justice matters, the UK and Nigeria took steps towards stronger extradition arrangements and agreed to continue prisoner transfer cooperation through their Joint Implementation Committee.

Both sides also committed to deepening their fight against cyber-enabled fraud, including enhanced cooperation with Nigeria's EFCC and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Drug traffickingg cooperation also featured prominently, with both countries acknowledging recent major cocainee seizures bound for the UK and agreeing to share intelligence on synthetic opioids and precursor chemicals.

The communiqué, published by the UK Home Office on October 16, 2026, confirmed that both governments will jointly monitor progress on all commitments made, with the next annual MJHA dialogue scheduled to be hosted by Nigeria in 2027.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng