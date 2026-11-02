The US government lists specific categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for a B-1 business visa without needing a work permit

The B-1 visa covers business activities only, meaning applicants cannot use it to take up skilled or unskilled employment in the country

From religious group members to professional athletes, the eligibility list includes 10 distinct categories of business travellers

The United States government has outlined 10 categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible to enter the country on a B-1 business visa, drawing a firm line between permitted business activity and employment.

According to the US Department of State, a B-1 visa is designed for travellers conducting business, not for those seeking to perform skilled or unskilled labour while in the country.

US mentions 10 categories of foreign workers eligible for B-1 business visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants whose intended activities fall outside the approved categories are advised to pursue a more appropriate petition-based work visa through their nearest US Embassy or Consulate.

Who qualifies for US B-1 Business Visa?

The State Department's guidance specifies that a foreign national may qualify for a B-1 visa if their business activities in the United States are a necessary extension of their professional work back home. The 10 eligible categories are:

1. Members of religious groups

2. Participants in voluntary service programmes

3. Members of the board of directors of a US corporation

4. Professional athletes and personnel whose presence is necessary to the performance of an individual athlete or sports team

5. Yacht crewmen

6. Coasting officers

7. Investors seeking to make investments in the United States

8. Participants in equestrian sports

9. Individuals transiting or travelling to the Outer Continental Shelf

10. Participants in international sporting events

What US B-1 visa does not cover

It is important to note that the B-1 visa does not grant permission to work in the United States in the conventional sense. The State Department is explicit that obtaining and engaging in employment while on this visa is not permitted.

Business travellers whose planned activities are not clearly covered by the 10 categories above are expected to apply for a different visa classification altogether. The onus falls on the applicant to determine which visa type best fits their situation before travelling.

For many Nigerians and other African nationals exploring opportunities in the United States, understanding the precise scope of the B-1 visa is critical, particularly given the risk of visa denial or entry refusal that can arise from applying under the wrong category.

Legit.ng has reported that the US listed ways foreigners can get a Green Card via employment.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng