The UK government published guidance on October 8, 2026, outlining a new visa route for foreign graduates applying for internships and work placements

Eligible applicants under the Government Authorised Exchange visa must obtain a certificate of sponsorship from IRARA Citizen Services before applying

The guidance also covers Student visas, Child Student visas, and Standard Visitor options depending on the purpose and length of stay in the UK

The UK government has opened a dedicated visa route for foreign graduates seeking internships, traineeships, and work placements in the country, according to guidance published on October 8, 2026.

The route, known as the Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) visa, is aimed at learners and members of staff coming to the UK under the Erasmus+ programme.

UK launches new visa route for foreign graduates to gain work experience. Photo credit: Carlos Jasso, Tetra

Source: Getty Images

Before applying, all prospective applicants must obtain a certificate of sponsorship from IRARA Citizen Services.

Who qualifies for the UK GAE visa?

The GAE visa is open to learners who want to complete a traineeship with a UK host organisation, undertake an internship as part of higher education studies or as a recent graduate, participate in teaching or research assistantships, and engage in doctoral study or research placements.

Members of staff are also eligible if they are coming to deliver guest lectures, conduct training placements, observe vocational practices, collaborate on curriculum development, or work on academic and research partnerships.

For those planning a shorter stay, the Standard Visitor route remains an option. Visitors who stay for up to six months can use this route to study at an accredited institution, attend workshops or conferences, undertake job shadowing, participate in school or academic exchanges, or take part in short-term traineeships.

Travellers from Europe, the United States, Australia, Canada, and certain other countries will generally need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a visa.

The guidance notes that even ETA holders must meet Standard Visitor requirements and may face questions at the UK border.

UK: Student and child student visa options

Those coming to the UK specifically to study may need a Student visa or Child Student visa. In both cases, the applicant's UK education provider must hold a student sponsor licence and issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which must be secured before any application is submitted.

Children aged 4 to 17 may apply for a Child Student visa if enrolled at a participating school, including independent schools, state-funded academies, and programmes that include a work-based element for those aged 16 and above.

Applicants aged 16 and over may qualify for a Student visa if enrolled in further or higher education, a course with a work-based element, or a traineeship with a licensed sponsor. Where a course lasts fewer than six months, a Standard Visitor application may be used instead.

The guidance also covers youth project participants travelling under Erasmus+, who may enter as Standard Visitors to attend youth exchanges, networking events, study visits, or to carry out preparatory visits.

Legit.ng reported that the UK had published new requirements for visa applicants with large deposits.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that another country had rejected student visa applications from Nigerians and other foreign nationals after the UK.

Documents for UK Student Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed the documents needed for a student visa application.

The guidance, posted on August 14, 2026 via the official UKVI X account, sets out six documents that applicants must have ready before submitting their visa application through the government's official portal.

The UKVI stressed that gathering these documents ahead of time is critical to a smooth application process.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng