Blessing CEO filmed herself weeping inside a parked car, posting a raw emotional video on Instagram on November 3, 2026

The social media personality apologised to everyone she had hurt with her words and actions, saying she now understood their pain firsthand

Blessing CEO also addressed the death of her nine-year-old son Brian, who died from an asthma attack while she was detained at Kirikiri Prison

Blessing CEO, whose real name is Nkiru Blessing Okoro, broke down in a tearful video posted to her Instagram page on November 3, 2026, delivering a deeply personal apology to the public while sitting alone inside a parked car.

In the footage, the social media personality explained that she had fled to the car specifically because she did not want her mother to see her in that state.

Blessing CEO cries uncontrollably in emotional video following son Brian’s death. Credit: @blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Visibly overwhelmed, she described feeling broken, mentally exhausted and surrounded by darkness, struggling to even look directly into the camera.

"I'm so broken at this point. I'm so broken. So broken that I'm losing myself," she said in the video.

Blessing CEO apologises for "cheap talk"

A significant part of her emotional outpouring was a public apology for previously speaking carelessly about pain she had never personally experienced.

She acknowledged that her words once caused harm and said she now understood exactly how those on the receiving end must have felt.

"I am so sorry for speaking about the pain I have never felt carelessly. I am realising that talk is cheap but action is loud," she wrote in her caption accompanying the video.

She compared herself to the biblical prodigal son, saying she was unashamed to turn back from a wrong path and start afresh after learning her lessons "in a very hard way."

Blessing CEO mourns son Brian

Perhaps the most heartbreaking portion of the video came when she addressed her late son, Brian, whom she affectionately called "Doom Doom."

Brian, who was nine years old, died from an asthma attack while Blessing CEO was remanded at Kirikiri Prison on a property fraud charge.

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO’s tearful apology following Brian’s death. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

She was unable to meet her bail conditions at the time and was consequently not present when he passed away. She was later released on bail in late October 2026.

Grief-stricken, she spoke directly to Brian, mentioning plans to collect his school bag, uniform and books, and promising to honour his memory by correcting every wrong.

"You shattered my heart to bury my own child," she said. "I'm sorry I wasn't there. I'm sorry I came late."

She also revealed that she and her mother had been hiding from each other to cry privately, and that she broke down after watching her mother weep that same morning.

Watch Blessing CEO's emotional video here:

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng