The UK government proposed extending the graduate visa from 18 months to two years for students at high-compliance universities

The policy, announced in the Budget 2026 document published on October 28, 2026, ties visa duration to strong labour market outcomes

Only graduates from universities that meet specific compliance and employment benchmarks will be eligible for the extended visa

The UK government has proposed extending the graduate visa from 18 months to two years for students who complete their degrees at high-compliance universities, according to the Budget 2026 policy paper published on October 28, 2026.

Under the proposal, the longer visa period will apply only to graduates from institutions where compliance standards are strong, and labour market outcomes are demonstrably positive.

UK plans to give some foreign graduates 2 years to work after studying. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Belterz

Source: Getty Images

Universities that do not meet these benchmarks would not qualify for the extension, meaning their graduates would remain on the 18-month arrangement that was to take effect on January 1, 2027.

What does the UK Graduate Visa change mean?

The graduate visa currently allows international students in the UK to stay and work, or look for work, for up to 18 months after completing their studies.

The Budget 2026 document sets out a plan to increase that window to two years, but only for graduates of select universities that satisfy the government's compliance and employment criteria.

The policy effectively introduces a two-tier system, where the institution a student attends determines how long they can remain in the country after graduation.

Universities with weaker compliance records or lower employment outcomes for graduates would not benefit from the proposed change.

The UK government did not publish a list of qualifying universities alongside the announcement. The criteria used to assess compliance and labour market performance are expected to be defined in further guidance as the policy is developed.

The proposal is part of a broader set of measures outlined in the 2026 Budget, which covers immigration, skills, and economic growth.

It signals a shift towards linking post-study work rights more directly to the quality and outcomes of the institution rather than granting a uniform period across all universities.

For Nigerian students and other international graduates currently studying or planning to study in the UK, the change could significantly affect decisions about which universities to attend, as the post-study visa duration would now vary depending on where they enrol.

Legit.ng reported that the UK shared options available to foreigners after their Skilled Worker visa application was rejected.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK has introduced two new legal routes for refugees and targets the first arrival in 2027.

UK Skilled Worker visa: Conditions for bringing family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published conditions for foreigners to bring their family members on a Skilled Worker visa.

The rules, published on the UK government's immigration guidance page, apply to both applicants already in the UK and those applying from abroad.

Those already in the UK use a separate permission-to-stay application.

Source: Legit.ng