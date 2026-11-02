Queendolin Etta emerged as the best graduating student of Covenant University's 21st set, studying Computer Engineering

She achieved a near-perfect CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.0, earning a first-class degree from the privately owned university

Etta credited her parents, sponsors including the Olla Foundation, and lecturers for supporting her academic journey

Queendolin Etta, a Computer Engineering graduate from Covenant University, has emerged as the best graduating student of the institution's 21st set, finishing her degree with a near-perfect CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.0.

The first-class graduate shared the milestone on LinkedIn in November 2026, expressing deep gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her studies at the Ota-based private university.

Covenant University engineering graduate emerges overall best, shares CGPA. Photo: Queendolin Etta

Source: UGC

Covenant University engineering student emerges overall best

Etta's academic path began long before Covenant University. She passed through Sunrise Nursery and Primary School, Livingstones Academy Calabar, and FGGC Calabar before arriving at university level. In her post, she acknowledged each institution for playing a role in shaping both her character and her intellect.

Her success did not come without a solid support network. She specifically thanked her parents and family, Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Etta and Mr and Mrs Columbus Etta, as well as Mrs Nancy Effa, the Olla Foundation, and the Covenant University Alumni Association for their financial and moral contributions to her education.

On the academic side, she singled out lecturers from the Department of Electrical and Information Engineering, including Dr John Amanesi Abubakar, Dr Tobiloba Somefun, Omolara Olatimehin, and her supervisor and mentor Dr Oluwadamilola Oshin, for investing their time and energy in her development.

Beyond the classroom, Etta also gained industry experience through internships at TotalEnergies, Tizeti Network Limited, and Scrella, which she described as the launchpad for her professional journey. She thanked her industry supervisor, Mr Ebenezer Olanipekun, and his team for the opportunity.

Covenant University overall best-graduating student sparks reactions

The post drew warm reactions from those who know Etta personally, with many celebrating her consistency and dedication.

Amara Victor-Oguine said:

"You have done so amazing girl💫Congratulations Queendolin Etta"

Ijeoma Ukon said:

"Congratulations Effalicious Queendolin Etta 👏 ❤️ I'm so happy for you, your consistency and commitment is something to be studied. Keep Soaring Eagle"

Closing her LinkedIn post with characteristic humility, Etta wrote that gratitude would never leave her lips and that her achievement was only the beginning of greater things to come.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng