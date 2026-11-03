Google has launched a free digital learning platform called Skilling Africa, targeting three million people across the continent by 2030

The platform allows users to download course materials over Wi-Fi and study later without an active internet connection or additional data costs

More than 15 training programmes are available, covering AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics and digital marketing

Google has launched a free digital learning platform giving Nigerians and other Africans access to Artificial Intelligence and technology training without requiring a constant internet connection.

The programme, called Skilling Africa with Google, targets three million people across Africa by 2030. The company expects 250,000 graduates to complete courses by the end of 2026.

Nigerians can now access free AI training and other digital skills courses Photo credit: hapabapa

Source: Facebook

Google's Communications and Public Relations Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

Why Google built an offline platform

Alex Okosi, Google's Managing Director for Africa, said the platform was designed to address barriers created by poor internet connectivity and high mobile data costs across many African countries, the Nation reports.

Users can download course materials over Wi-Fi and access them later without an active internet connection or additional data charges.

Okosi added that Africa had an opportunity to shape the future of AI but needed more people equipped to develop, use and innovate with the technology.

The platform works on entry-level smartphones and laptops and does not require a separate app installation.

Google said it builds on previous digital training initiatives that have reached more than seven million young Africans with foundational digital skills.

Courses, certificates and AI study tool

The learning hub brings together more than 15 existing Google training programmes for students, job seekers, entrepreneurs and technology professionals.

Available offerings include Hustle Academy, which provides business training for small business owners, and Google Career Certificates covering data analytics, IT support and cybersecurity.

Developers can also access Google Cloud Skills courses to strengthen their technical capabilities.

The platform includes SCOUT, an AI-powered study companion that helps learners explore unfamiliar topics, ask questions and organise their study schedules.

Nigerian students, job seekers and entrepreneurs can access Google's free digital training platform Photo: Olasunkanmi Ariyo

Source: Getty Images

After completing courses, participants earn verifiable badges they can share with prospective employers and clients as evidence of their skills.

The platform currently supports English, Swahili and Arabic. Google said Hausa and other African languages would be added to extend its reach across the continent.

Interested Nigerians and other Africans can access the learning platform at skillingafrica.withgoogle.com.

FG opens application portal for AI, makeup and fashion design training

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians looking to acquire practical skills in artificial intelligence, makeup and fashion design can now apply for free training under a Federal Government initiative aimed at improving economic opportunities for young people.

Registration has opened for the next cohort of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) programme in Oyo State, giving applicants the chance to develop technical and vocational skills without paying training fees.

The NPRGS is a Federal Government initiative of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, implemented through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education.

Source: Legit.ng