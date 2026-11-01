The UK Home Office published guidance outlining immigration options for Erasmus+ participants coming to study in the UK

Two specific categories of foreign students may enter the UK for study-related purposes without applying for a full Student visa

The route each student takes depends on factors including the length of their course, their age, and the nature of their activities in the UK

The UK Home Office has outlined two categories of foreign students who may enter the country for study-related purposes without needing a full Student visa, according to guidance published on October 8, 2026 as part of its Erasmus+ programme immigration advice.

The guidance, directed at Erasmus+ participants, confirms that not every student travelling to the UK for educational activities is required to obtain a Student visa before arrival.

UK explains entry rules without student visa. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Category 1: Short-Term Students on Courses Under 6 Months

The first category covers students whose courses last less than six months. These individuals may enter the UK as a Standard Visitor rather than applying for a Student visa.

The Standard Visitor route allows stays of up to six months and can cover a range of activities, including studying at an accredited institution, attending workshops or seminars, participating in school exchanges, and receiving training.

This exemption also extends to those under 18 who are coming to the UK for a traineeship lasting no longer than 30 days, who may similarly qualify as Standard Visitors rather than applying for a Child Student visa.

It is worth noting that travellers from Europe, the United States, Australia, Canada, and certain other countries may also need an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa, though they must still meet all Standard Visitor requirements and can be questioned at the UK border about their planned activities.

Category 2: Youth Project Participants

The second category covers young people taking part in Erasmus+ youth projects.

These individuals may also apply as Standard Visitors, provided their activities fall within the defined scope of the programme. Eligible activities include attending youth exchanges, taking part in youth participation activities, attending training or networking events, undertaking study visits or job shadowing as a youth worker, travelling as part of the DiscoverEU initiative, or carrying out a preparatory visit.

When a Student Visa Is Still Required

Outside these two categories, most Erasmus+ students coming to study in the UK will still need a formal visa.

Students aged 16 and over pursuing further or higher education must apply for a Student visa, while those aged 4 to 17 studying at a participating school require a Child Student visa.

In both cases, the UK education provider must hold a student sponsor licence and issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies before the applicant can proceed.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng