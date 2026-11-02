Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that holders of 2 specific working holiday visa subclasses can study in the country without obtaining a student visa

The 2 visa categories are Subclass 417 (Working Holiday) and Subclass 462 (Work and Holiday), both of which carry mandatory visa condition 8548

Holders of either visa subclass can study for up to 4 months, with the condition that study must be incidental and not the primary reason for their stay in Australia

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that foreigners on two specific visa categories can pursue study in the country without holding a student visa, an arrangement that has drawn attention from those exploring flexible pathways into Australia.

According to the department's official working conditions page, the two categories are holders of the Subclass 417 Working Holiday visa and the Subclass 462 Work and Holiday visa.

Australia clarifies which foreign nationals can study without a student visa. Photo credit: Region Canberra.

Source: UGC

Both fall under the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) programme, and both carry a mandatory visa condition that governs how much study a holder can undertake.

What Visa Condition 8548 Allows

The relevant rule is visa condition 8548, which the Department of Home Affairs states "limits you to a maximum period of 4 months study or training during your stay in Australia."

The condition applies to holders of both Subclass 417 and Subclass 462 visas who applied on or after July 1, 2006, and covers study undertaken on either a full-time or part-time basis.

The department is clear on the intent behind the rule: study on a WHM visa must be incidental, meaning it cannot be the primary purpose of a person's stay.

That distinction separates these visa holders from those on a dedicated student visa, for whom study is the central reason for being in the country.

One important benefit is that the 4-month study allowance resets with each new visa grant.

Holders who qualify for and receive a second or third Subclass 417 or Subclass 462 visa are entitled to a fresh 4-month study period on each one in Australia.

What Falls Outside the Study Limit

Not all learning activity counts against the 4-month cap. Correspondence and online courses provided by overseas education institutions are exempt from condition 8548, meaning holders can complete such courses without any time restriction.

Workplace-based training is also excluded from the study limitation entirely, as the WHM programme classifies it as employment rather than study.

The department also reminded prospective applicants that processing times for WHM visa applications are currently around three months on average.

It advised against booking flights or making any travel, work, or study commitments before a visa is officially granted.

Australia publishes guidance regarding Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng