Blossom Adaeze scored 279 in her first JAMB attempt in 2024 and applied to study Medicine at LASU, but rejected the offer after being placed in Physics Education

She locked in, attended Adams College in Oshodi, and scored an impressive 323 in her second JAMB attempt in 2025, only for her UNILAG post-UTME to be disqualified

She applied for JUPEB at UNILAG as an alternative route while also writing JAMB again as a backup, scoring 323 for a second time

Blossom Adaeze, a young Nigerian lady known on TikTok as @stripfor_b, has set social media buzzing after sharing the story of how she finally secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), capping off a journey that stretched across three gruelling years, two JAMB sittings, and more than one heartbreak along the way.

Adaeze posted a slideshow on TikTok on October 26, 2026, walking her followers through every stage of the process that ultimately ended in celebration.

UNILAG finally admits Blossom Adaeze, a lady who scored 323 in JAMB twice and rejected LASU. Photo credit: @stripfor_b, unilag.edu.ng

Source: TikTok

UNILAG admission: From LASU rejection to locking in

Her story began in 2024 when, as an SS3 student, she sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored 279.

She applied to the Lagos State University (LASU) to study Medicine, but the school offered her Physics Education instead, citing her status as a non-indigene. She rejected the offer outright and resolved to try again.

Determined to improve, she enrolled at Adams College in Oshodi, Lagos, and prepared more seriously for her second attempt.

Her hard work paid off. In 2025, she scored 323 in JAMB, a significant jump from her first result. She then set her sights on UNILAG, but a fresh setback arrived: her post-UTME was disqualified.

At that point, she admitted she had mentally given up, but the encouragement of her parents, mentors, and friends kept her from walking away entirely.

UNILAG admission: JUPEB becomes the turning point

Rather than write JAMB a third time through the regular route, Adaeze applied for the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme at UNILAG, using it as her primary path into the university.

She also sat JAMB again as a backup and, remarkably, scored 323 for the second time.

The JUPEB route proved to be the breakthrough she needed. UNILAG offered her admission to study Medicine and Surgery, and in a follow-up comment on her TikTok post, she clarified that she would be entering at 200 level via Direct Entry rather than starting from 100 level.

"Words can't express how grateful I am," she wrote in her caption.

UNILAG: Followers celebrate and share their own stories

The post drew an outpouring of congratulations and personal reflections from other students and aspirants.

@𝓕𝓪𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓱🧕✨🌸 said:

"98 in physics???? please how do you do it 🙏 I'm also an aspirant hoping to get into UNILAG, but I'm going for Nursing. I scored 195 in this year's JAMB without attending any tutorials, but this time around, I want to attend DailyEd."

@🌸Perpetua🌸 said:

"Wow !!! You got 323 twice. Omo I gats lock in hard oo. Congratulations to youuuu."

@Ifeanyichukwu 💌 said:

"Damnnnnn!!! We got the same score and we're doing the same course although I'm now in 200 level, you're supposed to be my classmate 🥺. Congratulations dear, God will continue to bless you."

Legit.ng reported that UNILAG offered admission to a lady who wrote the UTME six times.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG had announced free change of course application for 2026/2027 admission.

UNILAG's direct entry registration requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILAG had published the requirements for its direct entry registration.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs V. Abosede Wickliffe, urged all eligible candidates to follow the outlined registration steps carefully and seek clarification where needed.

Wickliffe made the announcement on September 9, 2026, in a statement issued via the institution's website.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng