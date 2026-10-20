The Maltese government published the requirements third-country nationals must satisfy to qualify for long-term residence status in the country

Applicants who meet the conditions pay a fee of €500 (about ₦800,000) to apply for the permanent residence permit

The long-term residence status is permanent, with the residence permit issued for a renewable period of five years

The Maltese government has outlined the conditions that non-European Union nationals must meet to qualify for long-term residence in the country, with applicants required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before applying.

The requirements are published on the official Identità portal, which handles residence and permit applications for third-country nationals living in Malta.

Malta reveals requirements foreigners must meet for permanent residence. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Tetra

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Conditions for Malta's long-term residence

According to the Maltese government, third-country nationals must meet all four of the following conditions to be eligible:

1. Have been legally and continuously residing in Malta for a period of five years or more.

2. Have stable and regular resources sufficient to support themselves.

3. Have their own accommodation in Malta.

4. Fulfil the integration measures outlined in Subsidiary Legislation 217.05.

Applicants who satisfy all four conditions may apply for long-term residence status, which is permanent in nature. The residence permit granted under this status is valid for five years.

Malta permanent residence: How to apply and what it costs

The application fee for long-term residence status is €500 (about ₦800,000). All applications must be submitted online through the Expatriates Unit Portal, and travel documents included with the application must carry a minimum of six months' validity at the time of submission.

Malta's long-term residence route falls under the non-employment permits category administered by the country's identity and residency authority.

The pathway is designed for foreign nationals who have built a settled life in Malta over time and can demonstrate financial stability and a fixed place of residence.

Legit.ng reported that Malta had shared the amount foreigners need to pay to get a fast-track work permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malta had offered foreigners a citizenship route for exceptional achievements.

6 requirements for Maltese citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta had listed six conditions for people seeking its citizenship.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

According to the Maltese government, the language requirement does not apply to adults who lack full legal capacity, provided an application is submitted on their behalf with the authorisation of the Civil Court (Voluntary Jurisdiction).

Source: Legit.ng