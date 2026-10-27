Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to X on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to weigh in on the polygamy debate sparked by a US pastor

US-based pastor Israel Ford of LifeWorks Church in Ohio married a second wife on October 25, declaring that monogamy as the only valid marriage form is unbiblical

Yul Edochie, who married his own second wife Judy Austin in 2022, backed Ford's position, saying some men are destined for multiple wives

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has entered the conversation surrounding polygamy, standing firmly by his belief that taking multiple wives goes against neither God nor scripture.

In a series of posts shared on his official X account on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Yul Edochie quoted a video from Israel Ford, pastor of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio, who had two days earlier introduced Shakayla Ford as his second wife during a live church service.

Ford made the announcement standing alongside his first wife, Prophetess Lydia Ford, and argued that treating monogamy as the only biblically acceptable form of marriage has no scriptural basis.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie supports polygamy following US pastor Israel Ford’s marriage to a second wife. Photo: yuledochie/israelford

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie, who has been vocal about his support for polygamy ever since taking actress Judy Austin as a second wife in 2022, used Ford's moment to reinforce his own long-held views.

Yul Edochie's posts on polygamy

In his first post quoting Pastor Ford's video, Edochie wrote:

"POLYGAMY IS NOT A SIN. Even in the bible, many great men there had many wives and God never had issues with them. He was even willing to give them more. Today, many men are destined to have many wives but because they don't know who they are and scared of what society will say they end up having just one and life doesn't seem to be working for them."

A second post followed shortly after, still referencing Ford's video, in which Yul Edochie added:

"I totally agree. It is the will of God."

The posts attracted a wave of mixed responses online, with critics pushing back strongly while those sympathetic to his views threw their support behind him.

Yul Edochie's controversial marital history

Yul Edochie's stance is not new. The actor has been at the centre of public debate since April 2022, when he publicly announced his marriage to Judy Austin as his second wife.

The decision caused a significant rift in his first marriage to May Edochie, which has since broken down.

Since then, he has consistently used social media to defend polygamy and argue that cultural stigma, rather than religious doctrine, is what drives men away from taking multiple wives.

Check out Yul Edochie's X post on polygamy below:

Solomon Buchi condemns US-based pastor’s second marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised US-based Prophet Israel Ford for marrying a second wife, Shakayla, and defending polygamy as biblical after revealing they had been secretly married for three years.

In a video shared on Instagram on October 26, Buchi cited New Testament teachings that church elders should be married to one wife, arguing that scripture supports marriage between one man and one woman.

He also condemned the congregation’s applause and warned against pastors placing personal revelations above scripture, insisting that religious leaders should not use the Bible to justify practices he considers wrong.

Source: Legit.ng