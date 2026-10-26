Arolayo Ajayi, a University of Ilorin accounting graduate, earned her chartered accountancy qualification at just 17 years old while still an undergraduate

Ajayi also became an Associate Accounting Technician at 16, completing both professional certifications before most students finish secondary school

The UNILORIN graduate finished her BSc Accounting with a CGPA of 4.42 alongside a list of internships, competitions, and leadership roles

Arolayo Ajayi, a University of Ilorin BSc Accounting graduate, has captured widespread attention on LinkedIn after revealing she became a qualified Chartered Accountant at 17 and graduated with a first-class result, capping off an undergraduate career packed with professional milestones.

Writing in October 2026, Ajayi announced that she had added a university degree to her growing list of qualifications, having previously earned her Associate Accounting Technician (AAT) certification at 16 and her full Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) qualification at 17.

UNILORIN graduate who became chartered accountant at 17 shares CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn

Source: Getty Images

She arrived at UNILORIN at 17, still in the middle of completing the final phase of her ICAN examinations.

UNILORIN graduate won MTN foundation scholarship

Her four years at UNILORIN read less like a student's record and more like a young professional's CV. Ajayi rose to the position of Director of the Investment Banking Division at The Investment Society UNILORIN, having begun as a Senior Analyst. She interned at Rand Merchant Bank, Global Dynacon Partners, and Asset & Resources Holding Company, giving her exposure across the financial services sector while still attending lectures.

On the competition circuit, she served as Team Lead and finished as First Runner-Up at the CFA Research Challenge, where she also picked up the Best Presenter award. She was a National Finalist at the CFA Ethics Challenge and led her team at the Inter-faculty Quiz competition at UNILORIN. She also co-headed the Competition unit at Finnovation 3.0, where she secured the headline sponsorship for the event.

Beyond finance, Ajayi held the MTN Foundation Scholarship, served as General Secretary for her church's final year brethren, and coordinated transport for her church's transportation ministry across three years. She also worked as an ICAN tutor at Springboard and functioned as a Cowrywise campus ambassador.

She finished her degree with a CGPA of 4.42, a result she acknowledged fell short of her personal target but one she accepted without regret.

"Finishing with a CGPA of 4.42 might not be the perfect CGPA I dreamed of, but I have no regrets," she wrote. "I gave it my best and I don't think I'd have done anything differently."

She is currently a final-level ACCA student, with the next phase of her career already in motion.

UNILORIN graduate's CGPA sparks reactions

Her LinkedIn post drew warm responses from those who followed her journey at UNILORIN.

Joy Oluwaleke said:

"Forever a stargirl ❤️Congratulationsss"

Gansari Williams said:

"Congratulations. And thanks for the things I got to learn from you"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng