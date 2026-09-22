UNILAG announced a free change of course application window for 2026/2027 UTME applicants who missed the cut-off marks for their preferred programmes

The university listed 32 programmes with available vacancies across five faculties, including Arts, Education, Life Sciences, Physical and Earth Sciences, and Social Sciences

Eligible candidates must score a minimum of 12 in the Post-UTME and submit only one application before the Friday, September 25, 2026 deadline

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has opened a free change of course application portal for 2026/2027 UTME candidates who took part in the university's Post-UTME screening exercise but fell short of the cut-off marks required for their chosen programmes.

The announcement was made on September 21, 2026, by the university's Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs V. Abosede Wickliffe, through UNILAG's official website.

UNILAG offers free change of course for 2026/2027 admission and lists 32 eligible programmes. Photo credit: unilag

Source: UGC

The exercise covers 32 programmes spread across five faculties where limited vacancies remain.

Full List of available UNILAG programmes

Eligible candidates may apply to any of the following 32 programmes:

Faculty of Arts

1. French.

2. Russian.

3. Linguistics/Igbo.

4. Linguistics/Yoruba.

5. Christian Religious Studies.

6. Islamic Religious Studies.

Faculty of Education

7. Adult Education.

8. Education Islamic Religious Studies.

9. Education Igbo.

10. Education Early Childhood.

11. Education Yoruba.

12. Education French.

13. Education History.

14. Education Christian Religious Studies.

15. Education Geography.

16. Health Education.

17. Human Kinetics.

18. Education Biology.

19. Education Chemistry.

20. Education Home Economics.

21. Education Integrated Science.

22. Education Mathematics.

23. Education Physics.

24. Education Technology.

25. Special Education.

Faculty of Life Sciences

26. Botany.

27. Fisheries.

28. Zoology.

Faculty of Physical and Earth Sciences

29. Physics.

Faculty of Social Sciences

30. Geography.

31. Meteorology and Climate Science.

32. Social Standards.

The university noted that all programmes not on the published list have already been fully subscribed.

UNILAG 2026/2027 admission: How to apply and key rules

Interested candidates must log on to the university's change of programme portal at changeprgm.unilag.edu.ng, sign in using their UTME registration number, and follow the steps displayed on the application interface to select a preferred programme and confirm eligibility before submitting.

UNILAG set a minimum Post-UTME score of 12 as the entry requirement for consideration. Candidates must also confirm that they meet the JAMB and O'level requirements for whichever programme they intend to switch to before submitting their application.

The university warned that submitting more than one application will lead to automatic disqualification. Successful candidates will be required to complete a separate Change of Course process with JAMB so that their admission letters correctly reflect their new programme.

The portal closes on Friday, September 25, 2026, and the university stressed that submitting an application does not guarantee admission, as offers will depend on available spaces and the university's approved criteria.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG had released the 2026/2027 merit cut-off marks for Med Lab, Mass Comm and Physiotherapy.

UNILAG announces 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILAG had published the merit cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 admission.

The university directed the release at prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public, signalling the start of the admission process for the new academic year.

The published figures outline the lowest acceptable UTME scores for merit-based admission into the university's various programmes.

Source: Legit.ng