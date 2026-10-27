Nigerian investors are being educated about the US EB-5 programme, which offers eligible foreign nationals a pathway to permanent residency

The event brought together business executives, entrepreneurs and prospective investors to discuss the programme’s investment and immigration requirements

The NACC said it would continue to promote investment opportunities, business networking and stronger trade relations between Nigeria and the US

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian investors seeking opportunities to secure US permanent residency through business investments have been introduced to the EB-5 immigrant investor programme at a roundtable organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in Lagos.

The engagement, held on October 22, focused on helping business executives, entrepreneurs and prospective investors understand how the programme works, its investment requirements and the potential immigration benefits.

US Green Card: Nigerian Investors Get Fresh Opportunity Through EB-5 Programme

Source: UGC

In a statement on Monday, October 26, 2026, the chamber said the event was themed ‘Exploring the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme: A Strategic Pathway to U.S. Permanent Residency and Global Mobility’.

The programme offers eligible foreign nationals a route to US permanent residency through qualifying investments that meet requirements set by American immigration authorities, including job creation.

NACC highlights investment opportunities for Nigerians

The chamber said the roundtable was part of its broader efforts to improve investment education, encourage international business engagement and strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and the United States.

The discussion provided participants with an opportunity to learn about the investment and immigration considerations associated with the EB-5 programme.

Moussa Ndiaye, vice-president of business development and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at US Immigration Fund, spoke at the event, which was sponsored by the organisation.

Sheriff Balogun, national president of the NACC, served as the chief host, while Grace Adeyemo, chairperson of the chamber's trade and investment committee, also participated in the engagement.

Chamber promises more platforms for investors

The NACC said it would continue to create opportunities for business networking, investment facilitation and bilateral trade cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The engagement reflects the chamber's focus on connecting Nigerian businesses and investors with international opportunities while providing information to help them make more informed investment decisions.

US Green Card: Nigerian Investors Get Fresh Opportunity Through EB-5 Programme

Source: UGC

However, prospective applicants must meet the applicable investment, job-creation and other immigration requirements to qualify for the EB-5 programme.

Attending the roundtable does not guarantee approval for permanent residency.

Nigerians warned against fake EU citizenship offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mirsatori and iWorld have warned Nigerians against fraudulent schemes claiming to offer European Union citizenship for money.

Mirsatori said eligible applicants could obtain residency through startup programmes and may later qualify for citizenship through naturalisation.

iWorld identified France and Spain as practical options for Nigerians seeking long-term European residency through entrepreneurship and business opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng