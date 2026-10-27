PHP2Shell vulnerabilities could enable remote attacks on unprotected servers, putting sensitive data and essential services at risk

Aeon reportedly raised $1 million to grow its cybersecurity capabilities and has worked with the Nigerian Correctional Service

Experts urge Nigerian institutions to update software, assess vulnerabilities, strengthen access controls and train staff

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Rising cyber threats are putting Nigerian government agencies and private organisations under increasing pressure to strengthen digital security, protect sensitive information and prevent disruptions to essential services.

Recent warnings about critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a widely used programming language for websites and applications, have renewed concerns about the exposure of public and private digital infrastructure.

Aeon secures $1 million in startup capital to boost Nigeria's cybersecurity. Credit: Aeon

Source: Facebook

The development comes as Nigerian cybersecurity startup Aeon seeks to expand its capabilities following a reported $1 million funding round.

Critical PHP vulnerabilities raise cybersecurity concerns

Two reported PHP vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 and collectively described as PHP2Shell, have highlighted the potential consequences of weaknesses in widely deployed software.

According to the reported security advisories, the vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute malicious code remotely on affected servers without authentication.

Successful exploitation could expose confidential information, disrupt online services and enable further attacks on connected systems.

For government institutions, such incidents could threaten citizens' records and essential public services. Financial institutions and businesses could face operational disruptions, financial losses and reputational damage.

However, the discovery of vulnerabilities does not necessarily mean affected systems have been compromised.

Nigerian Cybersecurity startup Aeon secures funding

Against this backdrop, Aeon is among emerging Nigerian technology companies developing cybersecurity capabilities to help organisations identify and manage digital risks.

In September 2026, the startup reportedly secured $1 million in funding led by Terra Industries, according to TechCabal.

The investment reflects growing interest in locally developed cybersecurity and defence technologies as organisations become increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure.

Aeon's activities also extend to institutional training, including a cybersecurity engagement with the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Such initiatives can help public-sector personnel recognise potential threats, protect sensitive information and improve their response to security incidents.

Why Nigerian institutions need stronger cybersecurity

Nigeria's expanding digital economy has increased the importance of protecting websites, financial platforms, government databases and other critical systems.

Outdated software, weak access controls and inadequate monitoring can expose organisations to cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity professionals recommend regular vulnerability assessments, timely software updates, stronger access management and clearly defined incident-response procedures.

Institutions should also prioritise internet-facing systems and investigate suspicious activity where evidence suggests possible compromise.

Employee training remains equally important because technological safeguards alone cannot eliminate security risks.

Local cybersecurity innovation faces growing opportunities

Aeon's development highlights the potential contribution of Nigerian technology companies to the country's cybersecurity ecosystem.

However, developing internationally competitive solutions requires sustained investment in technical expertise, research, product development and institutional collaboration.

Hackers target Nigeria as Aeon secures funding to boost cybersecurity. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian organisations, the immediate priority remains identifying vulnerabilities, strengthening internal capacity and maintaining effective security practices.

As government services and commercial transactions increasingly move online, cybersecurity is becoming a critical operational responsibility rather than an occasional technical concern.

The emergence of locally developed solutions could complement these efforts while supporting Nigeria's ambition to build a more resilient and competitive digital economy.

Nigeria faces over 4,700 cyberattacks weekly

Legit.ng earlier reported that West Africa lost more than N1 billion to fraud that conventional security tools failed to catch between January and June 2026, according to a new threat landscape report by cybersecurity firm Esentry.

The firm said three separate fraud incidents were only discovered after routine audits, customer complaints and settlement warnings, not because any security system flagged them.

Source: Legit.ng