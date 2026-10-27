Immigration New Zealand announced that family visa applications will move to an enhanced online system from November 16, 2026

The shift comes with updated immigration rules, including an extended maximum visitor visa duration for children of New Zealand residents or citizens

This change will affect how foreign spouses apply to join their partners and live in the country

Immigration New Zealand announced on September 29, 2026 that spouses of New Zealand citizens applying for temporary entry visas must use the country's enhanced Immigration Online system from November 16, 2026.

The enhanced platform was first introduced in 2021 and has been gradually expanded since then to accommodate the country's most frequently applied-for visa categories.

New Zealand updates how foreign spouses will apply for visas. Photo credit: STUFF.CO.

Source: UGC

What Changes for Applicants

The new system is designed to make the application process more straightforward.

A dynamic form will ask questions tailored to each applicant's individual circumstances, providing guidance on what documents and evidence to submit.

Applicants will also be able to upload a digital scan of their passport, which will allow the system to automatically fill in relevant passport details, reducing the chance of errors that could affect travel.

Immigration New Zealand stated its goal is to provide shorter waiting times, clearer updates on application status, and greater self-service options throughout the process.

Residence visa applications for family members are not affected by this transition and will remain unchanged for the time being.

Updated Rules Alongside the New System

Alongside the platform shift, Immigration New Zealand is updating its immigration instructions for these visa categories, with all changes taking effect on November 16, 2026.

The key updates include extending the maximum duration of visitor visas for children of New Zealand residents or citizens from 9 to 12 months, clarifying how partnership visa durations are determined for couples who have lived together for fewer than 12 months, and allowing children eligible for domestic student status to apply for the Child of a New Zealander Student Visa.

The updated instructions also clarify health requirements around medical certificates and introduce a provision allowing certain residence applications to be deferred where ongoing court proceedings could affect a supporting partner's eligibility.

The authority noted that further details will be published in the weeks leading up to the transition date.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng