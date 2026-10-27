Burna Boy made history at the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26

The Grammy-winning singer presented the Sócrates Award to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka at the prestigious event

Burna Boy also spoke about his football academy in Nigeria and dropped a heartfelt wish for a Nigerian Ballon d'Or winner

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy has made history as the first Nigerian artiste to present an award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, a milestone that has set social media alight.

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, the Afrobeats superstar took the stage at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, during the 70th edition of the prestigious awards event. This year's ceremony marked a significant departure from tradition, with organisers relocating it from Paris to London to honour the 70th anniversary of England's Stanley Matthews winning the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956.

Burna Boy presents the Sócrates Award to Arsenal football star Bukayo Saka. Credit: burnaboygram/gettyimage

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy presented the Sócrates Award to Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka. The Sócrates Award is given to footballers who use their platform and influence to drive meaningful humanitarian change.

Burna Boy's vision for Nigerian football

Before handing over the award, Burna Boy took a moment to speak about his football academy in Nigeria, which he described as a project he started to strengthen football culture back home. The Last Last singer, who converted to Islam in 2025, then delivered a wish that resonated deeply with fans watching.

"Something I started a few years ago, just to support the football culture back home. Hopefully, inshallah, one day I'll come back here to see one of my people getting an award in Ballon d'Or," he said.

Burna Boy’s appearance at the ceremony comes after his half-time performance at the NFL Paris game.

Burna Boy says he wishes to see a Nigerian win the Ballon d'Or in the future. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The video of Burna Boy speaking at the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony is below:

Reaction to Burna Boy's historic moment

Nigerians on Twitter erupted with pride and excitement following the appearance. Here are some of the reactions:

@bethchigo wrote:

"He saw a vision, and that prophecy is referring to Victor Osimhen winning it soon."

@Ogadimw stated:

"@burnaboy is bigger than any Nigerian Artist ever born. Burna is bigger than Fela, Wiz and David joined together walai

7 is a number 👆🏻💙"

@DanMamy reacted:

"InshaAllah odogwu"

@SaroDivad commented:

"This guy has motion sha"

Burna Boy shares warm moment with Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video from businessman Jowizaza’s Lagos party showed Burna Boy sharing a warm exchange with prophet Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 12, captured the singer smoking what viewers identified as Igbo before approaching Odumeje, with both men hugging, laughing and chatting as guests recorded them.

Their unexpected interaction sparked amusement and reactions online, with many commenting on the contrast between Burna Boy’s public image and Odumeje’s role as a preacher.

Source: Legit.ng