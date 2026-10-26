Zainab Abdulsalam graduated with a First Class in Economics from the University of Ilorin, finishing in the top 1% of her department

Beyond academics, Zainab held leadership roles across multiple student organisations and interned at KPMG Nigeria during her four years at university

She shared her graduation story on LinkedIn in October 2026, announcing she is open to graduate roles in investment banking and advisory

Zainab Abdulsalam, a fresh Economics graduate from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, has become a talking point online after sharing the full story of her undergraduate journey, which ended with a First Class degree and a place among the top two students out of 162 in her department.

Posting on LinkedIn in October 2026, Zainab reflected on four years that she described as being about far more than grades.

UNILORIN graduate who won scholarship bags first class, shares achievements. Photo: LinkedIn/ Zainab Abdulsalam

Source: UGC

She credited the achievement to a combination of academic dedication, hands-on leadership, and real-world professional exposure.

UNILORIN first-class economics graduate held leadership positions

Across her time at the University of Ilorin, Zainab held an impressive range of positions. She served twice as Director at the Economics Students Research Association (ESRA), described as Nigeria's pioneer students' research association, where she led training sessions to develop data skills among members and oversaw the publication of weekly and monthly economics reports.

Within the Nigerian Economics Students Association (NESA) Unilorin chapter, she rose to head the planning committee for the 10th Annual Economics Students Summit, where she managed strategy, budgeting and sponsorship. Under her watch, the event delivered what she called its first-ever Legacy Project in the summit's ten-year history.

She also served as Finance Analyst for the Investment Society at Unilorin, Faculty Ambassador for NAOSS, and Lead Graphics Designer for ESRA, among several other roles. Her volunteer contributions were formally recognised when she received the Volunteer of the Year award from NESA Unilorin.

UNILORIN first-class economics graduate worked with KPMG

Alongside her student commitments, Zainab gained professional experience through an advisory internship with KPMG Nigeria in the Internal Audit and Governance, Risk and Compliance Services unit. She also completed virtual internship programmes with JPMorgan Chase through Forage and with Internship Experience UK.

She holds additional certifications covering accounting fundamentals, financial modelling and valuation, Excel, and reading financial statements, which she said helped close the gap between classroom theory and real-world practice.

Zainab closed her post by announcing that she is open to graduate opportunities in investment banking, advisory, and compliance roles.

Reactions to her LinkedIn post poured in from those who knew her throughout the journey.

Caleb Asan said:

"Congratulations. Indeed you have two heads!"

Sodiq Suleiman said:

"Wowww!!! Well done, Zainab. So proud of youuuuu!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng