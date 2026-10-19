Malaysia's Immigration Department has outlined four distinct categories of foreigners who qualify for a long-term Residence Pass under the country's immigration regulations

Foreign nationals with family ties to Malaysian citizens or permanent residents are among those who may be eligible to apply for the pass

Ex-Malaysians who voluntarily gave up or were stripped of their citizenship also fall under the eligible categories

Malaysia's Immigration Department has released the full list of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, identifying four specific categories of eligible applicants under Regulation 16A of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The Residence Pass is a long-term pass issued to foreign nationals who meet any of the criteria set out under the regulation.

Malaysia lists 3 categories of foreigners eligible for residence pass. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia Residence Pass: Who qualifies?

The eligibility framework covers family connections to either Malaysian citizens or permanent residents, as well as former Malaysians who have lost their citizenship.

1. Foreigners With Ties to Malaysian Citizens

The first and broadest category covers those with direct family ties to a Malaysian citizen. This includes the spouse of a citizen, biological, step, or legally adopted children aged 18 and below, and divorced or widowed individuals who share a biological child holding Malaysian citizenship.

Beyond immediate family, a biological parent of a Malaysian citizen also qualifies. Additionally, a parent-in-law of a Malaysian citizen may apply, provided they already hold a valid pass within the country.

2. Family of Permanent Residents

The second category applies to foreigners with family ties to a Malaysian Permanent Resident rather than a full citizen. Qualifying individuals include the biological child of a Permanent Resident aged 18 or below, as well as the spouse of a Permanent Resident.

3. Ex-Malaysians

The final category covers ex-Malaysians, which refers to individuals who were once Malaysian citizens but no longer hold that status. This includes those who voluntarily renounced their citizenship and those who were formally deprived of it.

Malaysia's Residence Pass is administered by the country's Immigration Department and falls under its main services for long-term passes available to foreign nationals.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng