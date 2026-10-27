Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey called on participants at the Hallelujah Challenge to pledge sexual purity before marriage

The hall fell noticeably quiet after the call, with Bassey himself pointing out the awkward silence to the crowd

The viral moment from Day 22 of the October 2026 edition of the challenge sparked a wave of reactions online

A moment from the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge has gone viral after gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey issued a direct call for sexual purity, and the response from the crowd was telling.

During Day 22 of the popular midnight worship and prayer session on October 26, 2026, Bassey asked participants to make a specific commitment to God:

Nathaniel Bassey shares message on purity before marriage during Hallelujah Challenge. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

"You will promise God that you will honour Him with your body, you will not sleep with anyone that is not your spouse and the next time you will sleep with someone it will be your spouse."

Rather than an enthusiastic response, the room fell unusually quiet. Bassey noticed immediately and called it out: "Ah, it's beginning to be silent here." That single observation turned the moment into comedy gold.

Clips of the exchange quickly circulated across social media, with many users finding the crowd's hesitation both relatable and hilarious. The moment struck a nerve, sparking a conversation about faith, commitment, and modern behaviour among churchgoers.

Nathaniel Bassey noticed worshippers’ silence after his call for purity and spoke up. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The viral video from the Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer and worship session is below:

What netizens said about Nathaniel Bassey's comment

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

@Sollex_Xtin wrote:

"E no go silent ker😂"

@the_olutobi reacted:

"It was hilarious Pastor Nath could not believe what he was witnessing"

@oadefisayo commented:

"They did not want to commit themselves 😀😀"

@GedaElemi shared:

"I think they were actually listening, not like there had other motives though"

@FinanceNormad stated:

"This generation, and the times we are in, prefer the acts, and the ways of God. People want gifts (miracles) and are not interested in the Giver of the gifts"

@ChiomaSandra235 wrote:

"People are going for Hallelujah challenge refusing change😂😂"

The Hallelujah Challenge, convened by Nathaniel Bassey, is a widely followed online and in-person worship event that draws thousands of participants across Nigeria and beyond each edition.

Nathaniel Bassey leads powerful hymns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14.

Source: Legit.ng