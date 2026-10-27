Bahrain's labour rules specify exactly when a worker qualifies for a three-day paid leave under personal or family circumstances

The entitlement covers events such as marriage and the death of relatives up to a defined degree of relationship

The rules draw a distinction between a worker's own relatives and those belonging to their spouse

Bahrain grants workers three days of paid leave under specific personal and family circumstances, with the country's labour regulations setting out three clear situations that trigger the entitlement.

The leave applies only to defined events and cannot be claimed at a worker's discretion outside those conditions.

Bahrain workers receive three days of paid emergency leave for marriage, bereavement, and other qualifying family circumstances under labour law. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: UGC

When Bahrain workers can claim emergency leave

The first qualifying event is marriage, though the benefit is available only once during an employee's working life. A worker who remarries is not entitled to claim the same leave a second time.

The second and third circumstances both relate to bereavement. When a worker's spouse dies, or when any relative within the fourth degree of relationship passes away, the worker qualifies for the three-day paid leave.

A separate provision covers the death of relatives on the spouse's side, but the entitlement there applies only when the deceased falls within the second degree of relationship rather than the fourth.

How the degree of relationship works

The distinction between the fourth and second degrees of relationship is significant, as it determines how far across a family tree the leave protection extends. Relatives within the fourth degree of kinship include parents, grandparents, siblings, uncles, aunts, and first cousins, among others.

The second degree covers a narrower circle, generally limited to parents and siblings. For a worker's spouse's family, only deaths within that closer circle trigger the paid leave entitlement.

In all three circumstances, the leave is granted on full pay, meaning the worker's salary is not reduced for the days taken.

Bahrain introduces work permit for foreign workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has rolled out a new short-term work permit option aimed at making it easier for businesses to hire expatriate workers who are already living in the country.

Source: Legit.ng