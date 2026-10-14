New Zealand requires foreigners to disclose specific information about their criminal history and legal issues when applying for citizenship

The list includes serious matters such as involvement in terrorism, war crimes, and the making or use of prohibited weapons

Applicants must also declare financial issues such as fraud-related bankruptcy and any money owed to the New Zealand government

New Zealand has outlined eight key areas that foreigners must address honestly when submitting a citizenship application, covering everything from past convictions to involvement in international crimes.

The country's citizenship authorities require applicants to be upfront about a wide range of personal history, and failure to do so could affect the outcome of an application.

New Zealand explains 8 things foreigners must declare when seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The New Zealand Herald/apsimo1

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: 8 things foreigners must declare

1. Criminal convictions

Applicants are required to declare any criminal convictions on their record. An exception exists under New Zealand's Clean Slate scheme, which permits certain individuals with qualifying past convictions to have them concealed in specific circumstances. Applicants are advised to check their eligibility before deciding what to disclose.

2. Investigations or legal proceedings by the New Zealand government

Anyone who has been reviewed, investigated, or subjected to legal action by the New Zealand government must declare this. Citizenship authorities will take the surrounding circumstances into account when reviewing the application.

3. Money owed to the New Zealand government

If an applicant was ever required to repay money to the government following a financial matter or official payment, this must be disclosed. Authorities will assess whether the situation raises concerns about the applicant's character.

4. Bankruptcy resulting from fraud

Applicants who were declared bankrupt specifically because of fraudulent conduct are required to disclose this. Fraud, in this context, refers to deliberate deception carried out for financial gain.

Other convictions and legal action

5. Protection orders

If a court has ever issued a protection order against an applicant, typically in relation to family violence or specified harm, this must be declared. The circumstances of the order will be considered during the character assessment.

6. Involvement in terrorism

Any participation in terrorist activities or support connected to terrorism must be disclosed. Such conduct carries serious weight during the citizenship evaluation process.

7. Making or using prohibited weapons

Applicants who have been involved in the development or use of chemical, biological, nuclear, or radiological weapons are required to declare this. These weapons pose severe risks to human life, public health, and the environment.

8. War crimes or crimes against humanity

Applicants must disclose any involvement in war crimes or crimes against humanity. War crimes refer to serious violations of the laws governing armed conflict, while crimes against humanity involve widespread or systematic attacks on civilian populations. Either category represents a significant factor in determining citizenship eligibility.

New Zealand explains who qualifies for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand had outlined the conditions foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship, including physical presence, English language proficiency and good character.

The government also explained how criminal convictions, prison sentences, protection orders and specific rules for children can affect citizenship eligibility.

Source: Legit.ng