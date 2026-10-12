The New Zealand Defence Force published eligibility criteria for overseas applicants seeking to join its military, and they apply in 2026

Applicants must be serving members or citizens of the UK, Australia, the USA, or Canada to qualify for a lateral transfer

Successful overseas applicants are responsible for obtaining New Zealand Permanent Residency on their own after joining

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals can join its military without holding New Zealand citizenship, opening the door to serving and former members of select allied armed forces.

The eligibility requirements, published on the NZDF's official careers website, apply to what the force calls a "lateral transfer," a pathway designed for people whose military experience in another country makes them a direct fit for roles within the NZDF.

New Zealand opens military recruitment to eligible foreigners. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply to join the NZDF?

According to the NZDF, overseas applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

1. Be a currently serving member of the UK, Australian, USA, or Canadian Armed Forces who is eligible for release from that service within 18 months of applying, and/or be a citizen of the UK, Australia, USA, or Canada for a minimum of 10 years, or have been living in New Zealand for at least the last five years.

2. Be a citizen of either the UK, Australia, USA, or Canada for a minimum period of 10 years, or have been living in New Zealand for at least the last five years.

3. Meet the current vacancy and rank criteria at the time of application.

The NZDF also requires that eligibility results be included in the application at the time of registration.

NZDF: What successful applicants must do next

One key condition that applicants should note is that New Zealand will not automatically grant residency upon acceptance. If an application is successful, it is the applicant's own responsibility to obtain New Zealand Permanent Residency in order to gain the legal right to live and work in the country.

The NZDF described the opportunity as a chance for applicants to experience "a change of lifestyle," travel for both work and leisure, and live in what it called "a relatively safe environment" for themselves and their families.

The force said that previous military service gives overseas applicants the transferable skills needed to integrate into the NZDF quickly, whether they are already living in New Zealand or considering a move.

The NZDF encouraged anyone unsure about whether they meet the criteria to go ahead and apply, saying the force would work through the requirements with each candidate individually.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named four countries whose citizens can join its military without citizenship.

New Zealand's requirements for security-cleared jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published the requirements for its security-cleared jobs.

The requirements, listed on the New Zealand Defence Force careers website, specify that candidates should preferably hold New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency and must have lived continuously in the country for a minimum of five years, or from the age of 18, whichever is the shorter period.

For people who have not spent that time solely in New Zealand, an alternative pathway exists.

Source: Legit.ng