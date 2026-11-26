Babcock University issued an official notice ahead of the second semester in January 2026, warning students about banned clothing items on campus

The university listed six categories of prohibited clothing, including body-hugging materials, sleeveless blouses, and sagging or baggy trousers

Management warned that possession or use of any banned item would attract disciplinary action, with enforcement teams deployed across campus

Babcock University, located in Ilisan Remo, has put all students on notice ahead of the second semester resumption in January 2026, spelling out six categories of clothing that are strictly off-limits on its campuses during official academic hours.

The university's management released a formal notice outlining the unapproved dress code items and warning that disciplinary action would follow any breach, without exception.

Babcock University lists 6 types of clothing students are banned from wearing. Photo: Babcock University

Source: UGC

What Babcock University students cannot wear

1. According to the official notice, students are prohibited from wearing clothing made from lycra or body-hugging fabrics.

2. Sleeveless blouses and dresses are also banned, as are sagging, baggy, boot-cut, or over-length trousers.

3. The university further restricted the wearing of scarves over corporate or official academic attire within hours specified in the Student Handbook.

4. Traditional outfits such as bùbù and dànṣíkí are equally prohibited during those hours. Joggers, sportswear, and casual walk-out clothing round out the list of banned items during official academic periods.

5. Management clarified that some of the listed items may only be worn outside regular working hours, but students must not be found in possession of any prohibited clothing during official periods.

6. The university stated plainly that it would not accept excuses, appeals, or claims of ignorance as justification for non-compliance.

Strict enforcement ahead of resumption

Babcock University indicated that dedicated enforcement teams have been authorised to act decisively against any violations.

The institution described the dress code regulations as central to its broader commitment to discipline, excellence, and character development.

All students are expected to resume the new semester fully compliant with the approved standards. The notice applied to both male and female students across all campuses.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

Covenant University bans specific dressing on campus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently published that Covenant University banned female students from wearing 15 types of clothing.

The banned items include leggings, pencil skirts, spaghetti straps, low-cut blouses, and jersey tops in lecture halls and examination rooms.

Female students are required to appear corporately dressed for lectures, special ceremonies, matriculation, and convocation events on campus.

Source: Legit.ng