Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the specific conditions under which a permanent resident's citizenship application must be refused

Several of the conditions relate to an applicant's criminal history, including time served in prison and pending court proceedings

Security concerns also feature on the list, with applicants assessed as a risk to Australia barred from obtaining citizenship

Australia has outlined the exact circumstances under which authorities are legally required to deny a citizenship application from a permanent resident living in the country.

The conditions, published on the Australian government's official website, set out clear grounds for refusal, giving prospective citizens a detailed picture of what could stand between them and a passport.

Australia lists 5 issues that can prevent permanent residents from getting citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Fairfax Media /brazzo

Source: Getty Images

Reasons Australia will deny citizenship application

Below are the five reasons Australia will not approve a permanent resident's citizenship application:

1. Pending legal proceedings — Authorities cannot approve an application if criminal proceedings under Australian law are still active, including cases being heard on appeal or under review.

2. Recent release from a lengthy prison sentence — Any permanent resident released from prison within the past two years after serving a sentence of 12 months or more is ineligible. For repeat offenders, this exclusion period extends to 10 years from the date of release.

3. Active court-imposed conditions — Applicants subject to conditions set by an Australian court, such as parole, bail, or good behaviour bonds, where a breach could trigger legal action, will have their applications declined.

4. Currently imprisoned or committed to a psychiatric institution — Anyone who is in prison or held in a psychiatric facility by court order at the time a decision is being made on their application will not be approved.

5. Security risk assessment — Applicants identified as a threat to Australia's national security are barred from obtaining citizenship, regardless of how long they have held permanent residency.

What permanent residents should know before applying

The published grounds make clear that Australia's citizenship process goes beyond residency duration and language requirements. An applicant's legal standing and security profile at the time of the decision carry significant weight in the outcome.

Permanent residents considering an application are advised to review their personal circumstances carefully against each of these conditions before submitting, as any one of them is sufficient grounds for an automatic refusal.

Australia allows foreigners to join its army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Australian government had opened Australian Defence Force recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible non-citizens to apply without first obtaining Australian citizenship.

The countries are New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, with applicants required to have lived in Australia for at least one year and meet other entry and security requirements.

Source: Legit.ng