A video from WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh captured the moment Nigerian star Oba Femi threw Bronson Reed off a stage through a stack of tables

Reed, who reportedly suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during the incident, died on November 27 at the age of 38

WWE attributed the Australian wrestler's death to medical complications but has not linked it to the Crown Jewel incident

A video of Nigerian WWE wrestler Oba Femi throwing Bronson Reed from an elevated stage has gone viral again after the Australian star died on 27 November at the age of 38.

The footage, originally recorded at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 7 November, has resurfaced as fans revisit what turned out to be Reed's final televised appearance in the ring.

Oba Femi is facing backlash online after the video of him throwing Branson Reed off the stage surfaced following the WWE star's death. Photo by WWE

Source: Getty Images

What happened at Crown Jewel

During the event, Femi intercepted Reed on the entrance ramp, lifted him, and hurled him off the stage through a stack of tables below.

The sequence was part of a scripted segment involving multiple WWE performers.

Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during the spot.

He was hospitalised in Saudi Arabia, underwent surgery, and returned to the United States around 18 November to continue recovering.

WWE via its official X page, confirmed his death on 27 November, citing medical complications.

The company did not share additional details about the circumstances surrounding his passing and has not established any connection between the Crown Jewel incident and his death.

Oba Femi faces backlash online

After WWE's announcement, the stage footage began circulating widely on social media, drawing fresh scrutiny towards Femi. Some users directed criticism at the Nigerian wrestler over his role in the sequence, prompting an outcry from fans who rushed to defend him.

One fan wrote:

"They are being so mean to oba my Heart hurts. I genuinely hope he Is okay 🤍"

Another added:

"People are actually blaming him 😭 that's so cruel. Praying for both of them and their loved ones. This is hard for everybody 💔💔💔"

Several supporters pointed out that the spot was a planned performance and that no verified evidence connects Femi's actions to Reed's death.

Others called on social media users to stop directing personal attacks at the Nigerian star during what they described as an already painful moment for the entire wrestling community.

WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed

Reed had earned recognition across the wrestling industry during his career, capturing the NXT North American Championship and winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.

WWE remembered him as a larger-than-life performer, a devoted family man, and a cherished colleague.

He is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

WWE fans defend Oba Femi

Legit.ng previously reported about WWE fans defending Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi after he faced online blame following Bronson Reed’s death.

Reed died weeks after suffering serious injuries during a scripted spot at Crown Jewel, but WWE has not linked the incident to his death, and no official cause has been announced. Fans say the accusations against Femi are unfair, while others are questioning the event’s safety.

Source: Legit.ng