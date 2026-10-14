China's National Immigration Administration published the rights and obligations that come with a foreign residence permit application

Foreigners who meet the legal conditions are entitled to equal rights to obtain an administrative licence in accordance with Chinese law

Applicants are required to submit truthful materials and cooperate with authorities during the verification process

China's National Immigration Administration has published a breakdown of the rights and obligations that foreign nationals take on when applying for a residence permit in the country.

The document, released on the administration's official website, sets out what applicants are legally entitled to and what they are required to do as part of the application process.

China lists key benefits and obligations for foreigners with residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rights foreigners with Chinese residence permit enjoy

According to the administration, foreign nationals who satisfy the legal conditions and criteria have the right to obtain an administrative licence on equal terms.

They are also entitled to make statements and present a defence if an administrative authority moves to implement or alter the terms of their licence.

The document notes that additional rights may also apply depending on what other laws and regulations stipulate.

China residence permit: Obligations applicants must fulfil

On the obligations side, the administration is clear that applicants must submit all required materials honestly and take responsibility for the accuracy of everything they provide. Submitting false or misleading information is treated as a serious matter under the framework.

Applicants must also cooperate fully with authorities during the verification process. This can include attending in-person interviews, responding to telephone enquiries, or participating in on-site investigations carried out to confirm the authenticity of submitted documents.

Further obligations may apply depending on the specific laws and regulations relevant to each case.

The publication of these guidelines reflects China's effort to make its immigration administrative process more transparent for foreign nationals residing in or applying to live in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng