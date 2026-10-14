New Zealand's immigration authority has updated employment conditions for open work visa holders, splitting them into two distinct categories from 20 April 2026

Certain visa holders, including partners of workers and post-study graduates, gained the right to sole trade or own and run a business

Other visa holders, such as working holiday and asylum seeker visa holders, are restricted to working for an employer only

New Zealand's immigration authority has officially split open work visa holders into two separate categories, clarifying which migrants can run their own businesses and which must remain in employment.

The changes, which took effect on 20 April 2026, were introduced by Immigration New Zealand to remove ambiguity around what kinds of work are permitted under different open work visas. The authority noted that clearer conditions are intended to support safer, fairer, and more compliant workplaces for migrants and employers alike.

New Zealand mentions the foreigners allowed to run businesses. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foreigners allowed to own, run a business

Under the first category, certain open work visa holders can undertake any form of work in New Zealand. This includes traditional employment, sole trading, and owning or operating a business outright.

The visas that fall under this category are:

Partner of a Worker Work Visa Partner of a Student Work Visa Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Post Study Work Visa Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa Partner of a Military Work Visa

Visa holders who must work for employers

The second category requires visa holders to work strictly for an employer, whether through a formal employment agreement or a contract for services. Immigration New Zealand confirmed that a contract for services is treated as employment for the purposes of these conditions.

Visas affected by this restriction include:

Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa Victims of People Traffick!ng Work Visa Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa Asylum Seeker Work Visa All working holiday visas

The authority emphasised that employer-specific work visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, are not affected by these changes, as those visas already tie holders to a single employer and a defined role. Student Visa holders are also excluded from the updated conditions.

Immigration New Zealand acknowledged that not every migrant arrives with a full understanding of local employment laws, and committed to prioritising education and clear communication to help visa holders navigate the updated rules.

Read the full update from Immigration New Zealand on the changes to open work visa employment conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced three occupations that allow foreign workers to study without a study permit.

New Zealand retirement visa: How to qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa, including the age and investment requirements foreigners must meet to qualify.

Applicants must be at least 66 and have NZD $750,000 to invest, but the visa also lets them bring a partner and stay in the country for up to two years.

Source: Legit.ng