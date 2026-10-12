Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a one-year extension of trial visa-free entry for nationals of three Southeast Asian countries

The extension covers Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines, running from August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027

Cambodia lost its visa-free eligibility from August 1, 2026, while conditional arrangements for five other countries remain active

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that nationals of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines will continue to enjoy visa-free entry into the country, with the trial arrangement extended for another year, from 1 August 2026 through to 31 July 2027.

The announcement, made by the Bureau of Consular Affairs under Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), is part of the country's New Southbound Policy, which seeks to deepen ties with partner nations across Southeast and South Asia. The extension reflects Taiwan's ongoing effort to strengthen bilateral relationships while maintaining border security measures.

Taiwan extends its visa-free entry for citizens of 3 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cambodia dropped as Taiwan adjusts policy

One notable change in the updated policy is the removal of Cambodia from the visa-free eligibility list. As of 1 August 2026, Cambodian nationals will no longer benefit from the trial visa-free arrangement that was previously in place.

For five other countries below, a separate conditional arrangement known as the TAC (Transit and Conditional) scheme remains active:

India Indonesia Vietnam Myanmar Laos

Additionally, the Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-End Group Tourists, which also covers these five nations, has been extended through to 31 December 2027.

What the extension means for travellers

Citizens of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines travelling to Taiwan will not need to obtain a visa in advance for the duration of the extension period. The arrangement is part of a broader regional strategy Taiwan has pursued under its New Southbound Policy to encourage people-to-people exchanges and economic engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

MOFA noted that it will continue reviewing visa policies on an ongoing basis, balancing the goal of promoting bilateral relations with the need to uphold border security standards.

Read the full announcement from Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released a list of 25 African countries whose citizens must use a regional visa hub in 2026.

Philippines: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the Philippines announced its visa-free entry policy, including the 157 countries whose citizens can visit for up to 30 days.

But visa-free entry does not guarantee admission: travellers must meet the passport and ticket rules, and immigration officers can still refuse entry.

Source: Legit.ng