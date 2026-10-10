The US Department of State has published a list of countries subject to mandatory visa bonds, with several West African nations included

Citizens from the listed West African countries who qualify for a B1/B2 visa must pay a bond of $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000 before it is issued

The bond amount for each applicant is determined at the time of the visa interview, and a DHS form must also be submitted

The United States Department of State has published an updated list of countries whose nationals must post a financial bond before receiving a B1/B2 visitor visa, and West Africa features prominently on it.

According to the federal government, the visa bond programme was established under the authority of Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with a Final Rule formally issued on 3 August 2026. The bond requirement is tied to B1/B2 overstay rates drawn from the Department of Homeland Security's Entry/Exit Overstay Report.

US mentions the West African countries whose citizens may pay $20k for a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US Visa bond list: West African countries

The following West African countries appear on the list, with the dates their requirements took effect:

Benin Cabo Verde Cote D'Ivoire The Gambia Guinea Guinea-Bissau Mauritania Nigeria Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Togo

How the US visa bond works

Any citizen travelling on a passport issued by one of these countries who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa is required to post a bond of $10,000 (N13,295,618), $15,000 (N19,943,427), or $20,000 (N26,591,236). A consular officer determines the specific amount at the time of the visa interview.

Applicants must also complete Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 and agree to the bond terms through the US Department of the Treasury's online payment platform. Crucially, applicants must submit the bond only after a consular officer specifically directs them to do so. The State Department has warned that the US Government bears no responsibility for any funds paid outside its official systems.

The requirement applies regardless of where the visa application is submitted, meaning West African nationals applying at US embassies anywhere in the world are subject to the same conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced three African countries whose citizens can apply for E-1 Treaty Trader Visa.

US: West African countries to return home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced 12 West African countries whose exchange visitors may have to return home for two years before accessing certain US immigration benefits.

The rule could affect Nigerians, Ghanaians and others taking part in US exchange programmes, depending on their field of study or work. Some visitors may need a waiver, but only in specific circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng