The US Department of State has announced it will redirect routine visa services from 25 African missions to designated regional hubs starting August 1, 2026

Countries including Nigeria's Abuja, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, and Burkina Faso are among those affected by the visa processing realignment

Twenty regional hub locations across Africa, including Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, and Johannesburg, will absorb the rerouted visa applications

The United States (US) Department of State has announced that from August 1, 2026, routine visa services at 25 of its missions across Africa will be redirected to a network of regional processing hubs, in a major restructuring of how American visas are handled on the continent.

The department clarified that this change does not mean the closure or downsizing of any embassy or consulate. Operating status at all 25 locations will remain unchanged; only visa processing responsibilities are being moved.

The US changes the visa application locations for citizens of several African countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the official notice, the affected missions are located in:

1. Antananarivo in Madagascar

2. Abuja in Nigeria

3. Asmara in Eritrea

4. Bamako in Mali

5. Banjul in The Gambia

6. Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo

7. Bujumbura in Burundi

8. Conakry in Guinea

9. Cotonou in Benin

10. Durban in South Africa

11. Freetown in Sierra Leone

12. Gaborone in Botswana

13. Harare in Zimbabwe

14. Juba in South Sudan

15. Libreville in Gabon

16. Lilongwe in Malawi

17. Lusaka in Zambia

18. Maputo in Mozambique

19. Maseru in Lesotho

20. Mbabane in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

21. N'Djamena in Chad

22. Niamey in Niger

23. Nouakchott in Mauritania

24. Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso

25. Windhoek in Namibia

US: Which hubs will handle visa applications

Twenty missions have been designated as regional visa hubs to absorb the rerouted applications. These are:

Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire Accra in Ghana Addis Ababa in Ethiopia Cape Town in South Africa Dakar in Senegal Dar es Salaam in Tanzania Djibouti in Djibouti Johannesburg in South Africa Kampala in Uganda Kigali in Rwanda Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Lagos in Nigeria Lomé in Togo Luanda in Angola Malabo in Equatorial Guinea Monrovia in Liberia Nairobi in Kenya Port Louis in Mauritius Praia in Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) Yaoundé in Cameroon

The move means applicants from countries such as Niger, Chad, Mauritania, Burundi, and Madagascar, among others, will need to process their US visa applications through one of these hub cities rather than their nearest American mission.

What realignment means for applicants

For Nigerian applicants, the change is particularly notable: Abuja's mission will no longer handle routine visa services independently, shifting that workload to Lagos, which has been named one of the continent's regional hubs. This could affect how Abuja-based applicants plan their visa appointments going forward.

The State Department's FAQ on the realignment confirmed that the embassies and consulates in the 25 affected cities will continue to operate normally in other capacities but did not specify what category of "routine" services will be moved or whether emergency and non-immigrant visa categories would be treated differently.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US introduced a public charge bond requirement for some immigrant visa applicants.

US expands social media checks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the US expanded its social media checks to three more visa categories from 1 October 2026. The new rules will cover foreign media representatives, USMCA professionals and their dependents.

Applicants in these categories must make their social media profiles public before applying for a visa. The checks add journalists and trade professionals to a growing list of applicants whose online activity will be reviewed by US consular officers.

Source: Legit.ng